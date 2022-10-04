Kanye West stages surprise Paris Fashion Week show

Ye, aka Kanye West, staged a surprise Yeezy show at Paris fashion week on Monday evening. The musician and fashion entrepreneur chose to host an off-schedule presentation, complete with children’s choir, that drew a large celebrity crowd and media contingent.

Smaller labels not on the calendar may have missed their opportunity to be seen by major press and buyers who in a last minute bid were invited to see Yeezy Season 9.

On the catwalk boxy hoodies, some cropped, others oversized, were teamed with thigh high moonboots. Or perhaps they were wellies. Face masks were rendered with silver foil cut-outs. A hooded leather jacket sported a severe dropped shoulder and was short in the waist. A built-in mask obscured the model’s face.

Ye had earlier garnered attention while wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt. The same slogan was seen in the show on the back of a long sleeve jersey, with a print of Pope John Paul II on the front, teamed with a pair of Yeezy shades.

Naomi Campbell closed the show in a duvet parka constructed with billowing mattress-sized panels, which also saw Rick Owens’ partner and collaborator Michèle Lamy take to the runway.

The collection continued Ye’s streetwear study of muted tones, favouring washed taupe and greys. Cut outs in jersey pieces were extended to both men’s and women’s garments, like a tank exposing the obliques.

Earlier this year Ye appointed Nur Abbas as Yeezy's new head of design. Mr Abbas previously held the role of design director at Nike, and cut his teeth at Maison Margiela.

In an introductory speech, Ye proclaimed “Hi I am Ye. Everyone knows that I am the leader.”