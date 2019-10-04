Kardashian Kloset: Kardashian-Jenner family launches resale site

The Kardashian-Jenner family is diving into the world of resale on Friday with the launch of its resale site, Kardashian Kloset, which will allow shoppers to buy products from the families’ wardrobes.

The site was first announced in an Instagram post by Kris Jenner over the weekend. Since then, an Instagram account has been set up for the new venture, with posts teasing products up for grabs including a Misbhv outfit worn by Kylie Jenner, a Balmain dress worn by Kim Kardashian, and a Gucci handbag toted by Kris Jenner.

The new venture comes just a month after Kim Kardashian launched her much-anticipated launched her solutionwear line, Skims .

The Kardashian Kloset will launch at 9am PST time (6pm CET time).

The family is the latest to jump onto the resale bandwagon, as the market for pre-loved fashion continues to skyrocket. According to ThredUp’s annual Resale Report , the resale fashion market has grown 21 times faster than the retail fashion market over the past three years and is projected to grow from 24 billion US dollars to 51 billion US dollars in the next five years.