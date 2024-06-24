Top designer picks according to Karen Radley, founder and managing director of Scoop

Scoop’s Founder and Managing Director, Karen Radley, has revealed an inspiring calibre of designers who will join the edited mix of new and emerging international talent at Scoop from 14-16 July 2024 at Olympia West, Kensington. Radley shares her top designers to look out for this season at the unmissable buying event.

Radley explains, “Scoop is more than just a trade show, we offer an immersive experience that transports visitors into a world of wonderment. From the moment buyers arrive, the thoughtfully designed theme, Here Comes The Sun, will set the tone for the journey filled with inspiration, beauty and quirkiness.”

“Presented in the heart of London, Scoop is delighted to introduce the newest designers to the market, showcasing their extraordinary talents and the latest trends. With so many wonderful designers to choose from, it’s been difficult to spotlight, but here are some of the collections I’m particularly looking forward to seeing this season.”

Bonté

Bonté is an independent, sustainable and ethically focussed womenswear designer, created by two great friends. Launching at Scoop, the collection focuses on craftsmanship and techniques which have been handed down through generations and remain timeless. Their focus is on craft, quality, longevity and individuality whilst defying mainstream trend.

Credits: Bonte

Mi Bolsa London

The contemporary, luxury leather handbags are inspired by the vibrant Spanish style, mixed with the ever classic and elegant London infusion. Each bag is handmade with passion, patience and dedication, each from premium Italian leather. From classic totes to shoulder bags, each piece provides both style and practicality.

Isabelle Blanche

Isabelle Blanche Paris began in France and evolved in Italy, drawing inspiration from Florence and Milan while maintaining its Parisian roots. The collections epitomise French minimalism and modern exclusivity, creating a unique identity that celebrates creativity, uniqueness, and the beauty of imperfection.

Credits: Isabelle Blanche

Emin + Paul

The London-based label was founded in Shoreditch by two young designers who met while studying at art school. The collections have a hybrid approach to style and comfort, focused on all-year-round transitional pieces that promote longevity. Their contemporary, clever-cut collections exude flare and femininity.

Sans-Arcidet Paris

Created in 2000 by three sisters, Sans-Arcidet Paris has become the benchmark in the world of the fashion raffia accessories. The collections take us from Paris to Madagascar offering a blend of elegant accessories, from the simple tote to the urban handbag and the fashion hat. Inspired by the sister’s childhood spent in Madagascar, the collection combines tropical infusions with French Parisian chic.

Credits: Sans-Arcidet Paris

Minnessak

Minnessak’s repurposed, recycled bags are designed and made to be used, held onto and thanks to the craft and quality of materials, cherished and loved for many years. The designer uses upcycled materials such as bicycle tyre inner tubes and old MA1 jackets, and incorporates vintage Italian leather to create bags which are fun and very practical.

Recognised as a must-visit on the international trade show circuit, Scoop will open its doors at Olympia West this July from 14-16 with an edited line up of premium women’s fashion as well as luxury home, beauty, lifestyle and men’s collections.