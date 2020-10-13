Karin Rom Bridal: An International Vision on the Most Celebrated Decision

Pioneering bridal designer Karin Rom is taking Europe by storm. Her fashion-forward bridal gowns reimagine timeless feminine silhouettes, with an added contemporary view on fit, comfort and quality. These sophisticated bridal dresses combine couture tailoring with made-to-measure value, offering a true elite experience for brides with an international outlook and love for fashion.

About Karin Rom

Karin Rom Bridal is founded by Fashion Designer Karin Rom. She has lived in 3 continents and currently resides in the centre of Amsterdam. Her experience studying and working in different cultural settings has resulted in a unique and intimate understanding of couture quality, feminine shapes, and timeless commercial allure.

MUSE collection

This summer Karin Rom Bridal launched two new collections. One of them is the MUSE collection, an insightful and lustrous homage to womanhood. This collection radiates timeless femininity and strength. Each dress is meant to inspire the bride and those who observe her in finding true beauty, rich self-expression, and personal power. The MUSE collection is all about becoming who you were meant to be.

Circular economy

Her latest endeavour brings a sustainable edge to the bridal industry, adding immense value to each bridal piece and challenging traditional ideas on bridal couture. ‘In Europe there is already a great understanding of sustainability and the circular economy. This inspired me to create a special collection: the WED & WEAR collection.’

Mix & Match

The WED & WEAR collection offers a fresh take on sustainability: all couture pieces can be mixed and matched according to the bride's personal style, and later added to her everyday wardrobe so she can keep enjoying them. In this way she won’t let her wedding dress sit in a closet and she can maximize her enjoyment and reduce waste in the environment. She can pair tops with casual clothing for an instant glamorous look which is perfect for events, restaurants, and romantic getaways, while skirts are easily altered if desired. The possibilities are endless, and brides can continue to enjoy their special day, every single day.