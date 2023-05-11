Karine Augis: A new tote bag is joining our closet

The Kleo shopper bag has joined the collection of tote bags from Karine Augis, the French leather goods brand with a touch of Parisian chic spirit.

Right on trend, Kleo is the shopper par excellence: a large structured format capable of carrying all your daily essentials, it is a must-have, whether at the office or at the weekend. Made from Premium coated canvas, it is supple and light. With its large cotton handles, it is extremely comfortable to carry on a shoulder throughout the day.

Picture: Karine Augis, courtesy of the brand

In addition to being practical, this tote bag is stylish with its art deco print. It offers a lively and chic look to the silhouette! Available in four colors: black & navy for timelessness and red or green for a springtime touch.

Resolutely contemporary, the Kleo shopper bag is designed to replace all small plastic shopping bags and make everyday life easier. Designed in Premium coated canvas: PVC-free, solvent-free and phthalate-free, it is definitely a committed it-bag!