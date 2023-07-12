Karine Augis presents her collection in Germany with her new distributor

The brand is delighted to announce its new partnership with Strategy & Distribution, based in Germany. The agency will also represent the brand in Austria, Poland and Switzerland, as well as at the Supreme trade fairs in Düsseldorf and Munich in July/August 2023.

Strategy & Distribution was chosen for its commitment to excellence and in-depth knowledge of the market. Together, Karine Augis and Strategy & Distribution are committed to offering customers a unique experience where quality and style come together. This new collaboration opens up further opportunities for Karine Augis and will continue to strengthen its international presence.

Credits: Karine Augis

At the Dusseldorf and Munich trade fairs, Karine Augis will be presenting her line of bags, luggage, and accessories with a Parisian chic spirit. Combining timeless elegance and functionality, the brand also stands out for its exclusive creations made from environmentally friendly Premium coated canvas (0% solvents, 0% PVC, 0%). Inspired by the decorative arts, the collection is both subtle and bold. It's a series of essential pieces in original prints that complete a look and make life easier!

Credits: Karine Augis

The shows promise to be great encounters, where passion for fashion and design come together. It's a great opportunity for professionals to discover a resolutely contemporary French brand and to meet the representatives of Karine Augis.

To contact our representative in Germany and for Supreme trade fairs: strategydistribution.eu

Supreme Düsseldorf: from 21.07.2023 to 24.07.2023

Supreme Munich: from 05.08.23 to 08.08.2023