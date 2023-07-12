Karine Augis presents her collection in Germany with her new distributor
The brand is delighted to announce its new partnership with Strategy & Distribution, based in Germany. The agency will also represent the brand in Austria, Poland and Switzerland, as well as at the Supreme trade fairs in Düsseldorf and Munich in July/August 2023.
Strategy & Distribution was chosen for its commitment to excellence and in-depth knowledge of the market. Together, Karine Augis and Strategy & Distribution are committed to offering customers a unique experience where quality and style come together. This new collaboration opens up further opportunities for Karine Augis and will continue to strengthen its international presence.
At the Dusseldorf and Munich trade fairs, Karine Augis will be presenting her line of bags, luggage, and accessories with a Parisian chic spirit. Combining timeless elegance and functionality, the brand also stands out for its exclusive creations made from environmentally friendly Premium coated canvas (0% solvents, 0% PVC, 0%). Inspired by the decorative arts, the collection is both subtle and bold. It's a series of essential pieces in original prints that complete a look and make life easier!
The shows promise to be great encounters, where passion for fashion and design come together. It's a great opportunity for professionals to discover a resolutely contemporary French brand and to meet the representatives of Karine Augis.
To contact our representative in Germany and for Supreme trade fairs: strategydistribution.eu
- Supreme Düsseldorf: from 21.07.2023 to 24.07.2023
- Supreme Munich: from 05.08.23 to 08.08.2023