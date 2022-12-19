Karine Augis unveils her first travel bag line

The French designer and founder Karine Augis, who has created many timeless designs around the brand’s emblematic monogram, inspired by art-deco, expands her collection with its first travel line. The brand enters the new year with two new products - her first travel bag - Gigi, and a shopper bag - Kleo.

Taking a timeless and elegant silhouette, the new Gigi travel bag has a spacious interior: flexible and light, made of the brand’s emblematic coated canvas. With a well-designed and practical format, it can be styled and worn in many ways. Proposed in blue marine and black, it marks itself as a timeless piece with all-time classic colors. With a double handle and adjustable shoulder strap, the model is a perfect companion for business trips and weekends.

Image: Karine Augis

Karine takes a different approach to traditional shopper bags with Kleo - another iconic comfortable piece that has joined her collection. It is a must-have shopper bag with its light format and functional design. Spacious and practical, it is a daily accessory to carry one’s essentials while at work, on weekends and on trips. Made from premium coated canvas, its light and supple structure with cotton handles allows it to be carried on shoulders during long days. Being an ultimate alternative to conventional shopper bags, it is proposed in 4 colors (Marine, Black, Oak Red and Eden Green).

Image: Karine Augis