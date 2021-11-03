Karl Lagerfeld announces unisex capsule collection with Cara Delevingne

French fashion house Karl Lagerfeld has announced a collaboration with actress, model and singer Cara Delevingne on a forthcoming unisex capsule collection.

“Karl Lagerfeld and Cara had an incredibly special bond that went far beyond the bounds of the muse-and-artist relationship. Karl loved and appreciated Cara, finding her brave and daring. Cara admired and idolised Karl as a true mentor and confidant who gave her the courage and freedom to be herself. They also genuinely enjoyed each other’s company and had fun whenever they were together, kindling what ultimately evolved into a loving and solidified friendship that only flourished over time,” said the fashion house in a press release.

Alongside Karl Lagerfeld’s design director Hun Kim, Delevingne will develop the “Cara loves Karl loves Cara” collection, a collaboration that will feature “sustainable materials while focusing on inclusive, gender-neutral pieces that reflect the values both Cara and Karl Lagerfeld are passionate about,” so the brand.

“This collaboration is inspired by the mutual love between Karl and Cara, who is a true member of the Team Karl family. We’re excited to partner with Cara on this dynamic project that will extend beyond fashion and contain a strong emphasis on creative storytelling, genderless styles, and sustainability,” stated Karl Lagerfeld CEO Pier Paolo Righi.

“I’m honoured to be able to partner with the only fashion house that carries Karl’s name and get the chance to make a personal contribution to his legacy. It’s been great to share my ideas with the creative team, have a say in the designs, and just have some fun in the process,” commented Delevingne.

“She’s a character. She’s the Charlie Chaplin of the fashion world. She’s a kind of genius, like a character out of a silent movie,” said Lagerfeld once about Delevingne. She in turn remarked about the designer, “He believed in me when so many others didn’t, including myself. He was a visionary, a genius, but more than that… a dear friend.”

The launch of the collection will be accompanied by a dynamic, innovative and holistic multichannel campaign. The fashion house promised additional details about the collaboration in the coming months.