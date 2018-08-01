Kenzo creative director to debut film during New York fashion week

Kenzo co creative director Humberto Leon directed a fashion film called The Everything. The short film will premier in September during New York Fashion Week, and is described by Kenzo as “a light-hearted drama about a family of teenagers with unusual powers that bring them together.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Milla Jovovich stars as the family matriarch, with other cast members including Alexandra Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Featured throughout the 27 minute film will be looks from the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2018 collection and La Collection Memento No. 3, the third capsule collection Leon and Lim created based on the brand’s archives.

The film is the seventh in a series of moving image features since Leon and co creative director Carol Lim were appointed at Kenzo.

Photo credit: Kenzo La Collection Memento No 2 featuring Britney Spears by Peter Lindbergh, source Kenzo website