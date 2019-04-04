Key Apparel Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the womenswear apparel silhouettes essential for the Fall Winter 2019-20 season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three key apparel themes that will be informing the womenswear market into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. A focus on strong yet simple, silhouettes enhanced through premium fabrications runs throughout seasonal womenswear. Soft structure enhances the feminine aspects of fashion's biggest stories, evolving and adapting key trends with new offerings in terms of shape and form. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential FW19-20 womenswear looks spanning the formal and casual sectors. Sportswear evolves with a cleaner feel in Refined Sports Shapes while Empowering Feminine Tailoring reinvents suiting for the contemporary woman. The Wanderer Tunic provides transseasonal flexibility with new layering opportunities.

Refined Sports Shapes

The long-running and hugely successful sportswear movement continues its evolution into Fall Winter 2019-20 with a lighter and more refined touch. A clean, minimalist aesthetic is softened by voluminous proportions and tactile fabrications for a relaxed yet feminine take on street infused athleisure pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tibi, Nina Ricci, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Empowered Feminine Tailoring

Tailoring reflects a new era of womanhood. Formal structure with an empowering sensibility introduces a modern femininity through considered draping, twisted and gathered waist details and volume sleeves. Shift dresses, suiting and smart co-ords gain further fluidity through the use of luxe, flowing fabrications.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten Emilia Wickstead, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Wanderer Tunic

Nomadic influences traverse the seasons with longline, cocooning silhouettes that tap into the season's layering trend and warming earthy tones. Fine wools and jersey tunic shapes take inspiration from travelers around the globe, incorporating subtle detailing and elements from traditional dress.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, J.W. Anderson, Ports 1961, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

