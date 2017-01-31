Key numbers - How much money Lakme Fashion Week makes

Mumbai - With the start of Lakme Fashion Week just a few days away, FashionUnited asks how much income such an extravagant event generates, how much money visitors spend and how much money the city of Mumbai itself makes? Although Lakme Fashion Week is far from big money spinners like New York and London, based on our calculations the total income made from Lakme Fashion Week is 13.3 million euros (972.5 million rupees).

Key Figures for Lakme Fashion Week Number of visitors 15,000

Total income: 13.3 million euros

City income: 2.2 million euros

Business income: 11.1 million euros

Venue income: 1.7 million euros

Restaurant income: 2.6 million euros

Retail income: 6.2 million euros

Accommodation income: 2.9 million euros

Average expenditure per visitor: 777 euros

Image: Sujit Jaiswal /AFP