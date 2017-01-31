Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
    4. Share 
Key numbers - How much money Lakme Fashion Week makes
FASHION

Key numbers - How much money Lakme Fashion Week makes

AFP
|

Mumbai - With the start of Lakme Fashion Week just a few days away, FashionUnited asks how much income such an extravagant event generates, how much money visitors spend and how much money the city of Mumbai itself makes? Although Lakme Fashion Week is far from big money spinners like New York and London, based on our calculations the total income made from Lakme Fashion Week is 13.3 million euros (972.5 million rupees).

Key Figures for Lakme Fashion Week

  • Number of visitors 15,000
  • Total income: 13.3 million euros
  • City income: 2.2 million euros
  • Business income: 11.1 million euros
  • Venue income: 1.7 million euros
  • Restaurant income: 2.6 million euros
  • Retail income: 6.2 million euros
  • Accommodation income: 2.9 million euros
  • Average expenditure per visitor: 777 euros

Interested in reading more on how much money Lakme Fashion Week generates? Then click here for the in-depth version.

Image: Sujit Jaiswal /AFP
Lakme fashion week

More news

Most read

LATEST JOBS

 

Editor’s pick

Job of the week

Garment Technologist / Product Developer, Outdoor Clothing - Derbyshire

Fashion Job of the WeekQHQ Ltd

APPLY NOW

Related news