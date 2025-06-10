Key trends at Paraiso Miami Swim Week SS26

Running from May 28 to June 1, 2025, the 21st annual edition of Miami Swim Week featured an action-packed schedule with over 100 runway shows and 20 satellite events. Hundreds of buyers and editors from around the world descended upon Miami Beach to witness the latest in swim and resort wear for SS26.

One highlight of Miami Swim Week was the debut of Megan Thee Stallion's ‘Hot Girl Summer’ swimwear line, with the artist herself closing out the show. She was also given the ‘Cultural Icon Award’, recognizing her impact on music, fashion, and redefining beauty standards through body confidence and inclusivity.

​​Renowned eyewear brand Sojos made its highly anticipated runway debut in partnership with luxury swimwear label Oceanus for their ‘Sol del Trópico’ runway show.

Miami Swim Week 2025 showcased a vibrant array of swimwear trends, blending nostalgic elements with modern innovation. Here's a curated overview of the standout styles that defined this year's event.

Sunrise to Sunset

Swim and resortwear in sunshine-inspired hues of orange and yellow offered one of the Week’s major color stories.

Leslie Amon SS26

Credits: Leslie Amon SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Azulu SS26: designer, Maya Memovic

Credits: Azulu SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Hot Girl Summer SS26: designer, Megan Thee Stallion

Credits: Hot Girl Summer SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Oh Polly SS26: designer, Claire Henderson and Mike Branney

Credits: Oh Polly SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

One Piece Wonders

One-piece suits were shown in a wide range of colors, prints and silhouettes. Gaining traction: long sleeved versions for year-round swimming. In addition to the classic plunge, the square neck suit was prevalent. Prints ranged from retro-inspired to intense blooms.

Luli Fama SS26

Credits: Luli Fama SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maaji SS26: designers, Amalia & Manuela Sierra

Credits: Maaji SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Montce SS26: designer, Alexandra Grief

Credits: Montce SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sigal SS26: designer, Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez

Credits: Sigal SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Knit Wits

Hand-stitched crochet pieces made a significant impact with designers using cotton knit in cream and white to create bikinis, cover-ups and other resort items that exuded a boho-chic vibe.

Leslie Amon SS26

Credits: Leslie Amon SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maaji SS26: designers, Amalia & Manuela Sierra

Credits: Maaji SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Azulu SS26: designer, Maya Memovic

Credits: Azulu SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Monday Swimwear SS26: designers, Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman

Credits: Monday Swimwear SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Shine On

Shimmering sequined swimwear and resort garments brought a touch of glamour to the runways. Designers showed dazzling pieces perfect for festive poolside events both in the day and in the evening.

Oceanus/Sojos SS26

Credits: Oceanus/Sojos/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Oséree SS26: designers, Jannine Vinci and Isabella Cavallin

Credits: Oséree SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Monday Swimwear SS26

Credits: Monday Swimwear SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Azulu SS26: designer, Maya Memovic

Credits: Azulu SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sarong Wrap

Designers proved that sarongs have evolved from simple beach cover-ups to versatile fashion pieces, often styling them as asymmetrical skirts or paired with matching swimwear for a cohesive look. This trend reflects a broader movement towards coordinated swim sets and versatile cover-ups that can double as casual wear.

Monday Swimwear SS26

Credits: Monday Swimwear SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cupshe SS26

Credits: Cupshe SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sigal SS26: designer, Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez

Credits: Signal SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Oséree SS26

Credits: Oséree SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Take Cover

As with sarongs, coverups continue to be an integral part of a beach or poolside ensemble.

Syrena Volo Foundation SS26

Credits: Syrena Volo Foundation SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sigal SS26: designer, Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez

Credits: Sigal SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Oceanus/Sojos SS26

Credits: Oceanus/Sojos SS26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maaji SS26: designers, Amalia & Manuela Sierra