King Louie embraces 'la vita è bella' in colourful SS27 collection

In a brand landscape often dominated by subdued, neutral tones, King Louie deliberately chooses colour, character and a recognisable signature style. With the spring/summer 2027 collection, the brand reaffirms this position: bold, accessible and always easy to wear. Prints remain a consistent and important part of the collection, from graphic retro designs to playful floral and geometric patterns.

The collection revolves around la vita è bella: enjoying small, summery moments. The relaxed atmosphere of the Italian coast translates into a wardrobe that is as easy to wear as it is to style, from a walk by the sea to a day in the city.

The strength lies in balance. Soft pastel shades such as pink, yellow, mint and lilac form the foundation, while vibrant prints and playful designs provide energy and recognition. Mediterranean blues and deep berry reds add contrast. This creates layered looks that are intuitively right: effortless, versatile and full of personality.

King Louie spoke with FashionUnited about the concept behind the SS27 collection: "Our collection should feel intuitive. You take something from your wardrobe, style it, and it just works."

Credits: King Louie

Texture, colour and versatility

Materials and finishes enhance the sense of comfort and freedom that runs through the collection. Airy weaves, soft jerseys and rich knit textures combine to create a wardrobe that is comfortable to wear and easy to style.

Denim remains a key pillar, featuring familiar qualities alongside new, softer blends and fresh colour finishes. Knitwear adds texture, layering and playfulness with light yarns, subtle structures and recognisable stripes. Jackets and light outerwear bring extra character with statement silhouettes that remain wearable for everyday use.

Credits: King Louie

Silhouettes & styling

Silhouettes also play a major role in the collection's versatility. Co-ord sets are a strong element, from blouse and shorts combinations to culotte sets and broderie ensembles. Dresses and jumpsuits complete the range, featuring flowing, feminine shapes, open-back details and light, airy qualities for warm weather.

The result is a collection where colour, material and form come together in a versatile whole that transitions effortlessly from early spring to high summer.

Credits: King Louie

A bold addition to a neutral market

It is precisely through its use of colour and recognisable signature that King Louie distinguishes itself within an often subdued retail landscape: “The brand brings energy and visual impact, without compromising on wearability and versatility,” said King Louie.

Within a retail environment, King Louie provides a visual presence, a consistent product mix and a balance between statement pieces and everyday items. The brand pairs easily with both minimalist and casual labels, while the collection also stands strong on its own.

Credits: King Louie

Designed for the whole season

The SS27 collection transitions smoothly from the first days of spring to the peak of summer. The colour palette, from crisp whites and soft pastels to warm sand tones and rich blues, supports this sense of continuity.

With SS27, King Louie builds on its trusted vintage DNA, while continuing to innovate in colour, material and styling: a contemporary ode to the beauty of the everyday.

Credits: King Louie