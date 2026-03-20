King Louie takes major step towards circular fashion with collection made from textile waste

Annually, 99 percent of all textile waste worldwide is lost through destruction, landfill, or remaining unused. King Louie aims to break this trend and contribute to a circular fashion industry. The brand proudly introduces a new collection that transforms textile waste into stylish designs—a step towards creating more with fewer resources.

New step towards circularity

The fashion industry's environmental impact demands structural change. King Louie has long been working on initiatives involving circularity, repair, and rental. The brand is now expanding these efforts by using innovative, waste-reducing materials.

With its spring/summer 2026 collection, the brand is taking a significant step. After two years of research, audits, and finding the right partner, King Louie is introducing CIRCULOSE® for the first time. This is a high-quality material made by recycling cotton from worn-out clothing and production waste. The process transforms textile waste into a new raw material within a completely closed loop.

“We are proud to introduce CIRCULOSE® into our SS26 collection. These pieces not only look and feel great, they also contribute to the future of fashion.” Jeroen Dijkema, managing director, King Louie

SS26. Credits: King Louie

What is CIRCULOSE®?

CIRCULOSE® is a next-gen material based on textile-to-textile recycling. Reusing existing fibres significantly reduces the reliance on new raw materials, a crucial step towards a circular fashion system. King Louie is thereby joining the growing movement that focuses on next-generation materials.

Comfort without compromise

The new collection offers comfortable, versatile items where style and circularity converge. Transparency about origin and material choices is central. Fully recycled yarn is not yet strong enough on its own. Therefore, King Louie combines CIRCULOSE® with carefully selected fibres that meet the brand's high-quality standards.

Ambitions for the future

King Louie is working towards complete circularity. The goal is to produce clothing made entirely from textile waste, without adding new raw materials. By 2030, 25 percent of the total collection must be circular. The introduction of CIRCULOSE® is a significant step towards this goal.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about King Louie on the brandpage