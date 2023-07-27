Kings Of Indigo introduces: Collection Spring Summer 2024

After an eventful half year, we proudly present our new collection for Spring/Summer 2024. A fresh sustainable denim and apparel collection including new denim fits and a wide range of linen styles.

The collection mixes seasonal styles and Kings Of Indigo Classics; our Royal Core Collection that’s never out of stock and always in style. A few collection highlights:

Our new jeans fits

Introducing JOAN & ADELIO. JOAN is a trendy low rise baggy jean for women. ADELIO is a five pocket jean with a loose leg. This fit also comes in a short version, for those hot summer days and nights.

Credits: Kings of Indigo

The perfect denim shirts

By popular demand we have added our evergreen ENDA POCKET in a mix of cotton and tencel for a soft and light feel. For women, we are introducing SAIKA a drop shoulder denim shirt with a loose fit and the same smooth fabric.

Nature’s magical linen

This season we offer a wide color palette of styles made from 100% linen: Four Leave Clover, Bungee Cord, Dark Blue, Optical White and Ruby Wine. The collection includes different sets for you to mix and match.

Credits: Kings of Indigo

Royal Core – never out of stock, always in style

Clean jeans: fully organic - carbon neutral - no toxics. We have updated our Royal Core classic jeans collection with 29 bestselling styles. From loose to skinny and from tapered to flared. With 13 Women's jeans fits and 7 Men's jeans fits, Kings Of Indigo offers the perfect fit for (almost) everyone.

Credits: Kings of Indigo

Denim pants, palazzo and culotte

This season, our popular and comfortable Martin with elastic waistband comes in a startling denim fabric. For Women, we introduce two new fits in pants. ELSA is a new high-waisted, loose fit palazzo. LILIBET has a wide, A-line shaped culotte with a high waist and comes in a super light and a panel wash.

Flowy TENCEL™ Lyocell pieces in Four Leave Clover

From a new high-waisted, loose fit palazzo, to a feminine power jumpsuit and a high summer dress to wear from dusk 'til dawn. The 100% LENZING™ TENCEL™ Lyocell fabric is characterized by its beautifully subtle, silky sheen and made out of wood chips from sustainably managed forests in a closed loop system with non-toxic solvents and renewable energy. In addition to its durability, it feels soft and is skin-friendly.

A fresh range of singlets & tees

This collection also includes a range of singlets and tees in 5 colors: off white, aluminum, slate rose, mistletoe and peacoat.

Credits: Kings of Indigo

Kings Of Indigo

Kings Of Indigo is a sustainable denim brand, founded in Amsterdam. We have been pioneering sustainability since day one. We create high quality pieces with a timeless design that last a lifetime. All our products are made from organic, recycled, and low impact fibres, with a view to minimise their ecological footprint. Combined with our craftsmanship in denim our garments are raising the bar.

‘Doing It Right’ is our pledge. To always get our denims right. But also to do right by the planet and those we share it with.