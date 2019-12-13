Kings of Indigo launches first biodegradable stretch denim and denim capsule collection enabling use of (organic) cotton to be reduced by 77%

Amsterdam's Sustainable denim brand Kings of Indigo has set the goal to create an entire collection made of recycled and man-made fibers by 2025. This year they take two big steps in getting closer to that goal. In April they drop their Bio-stretch capsule collection: a sustainable alternative for stretch denims in which traditional elastane is replaced with a biodegradable yarn that when discarded, takes only 2-3 years to completely decompose. Besides this they introduce a capsule collection of 6 denims consisting of only 32% (organic) cotton mixed with 66% of the man-made fiber Lyocell and 2% recycled polyester stretch.

Re/Solve: Bio-stretch

The last year has seen heightened scrutiny of the fashion industry’s huge problem of landfills and irresponsible garment waste disposal. Pioneers in the sustainable fashion industry, Kings of Indigo have taken on the challenge to create denims that will go into the ground, rather than sit on top of it. Replacing elastane, traditionally made from polyester, with natural rubber, the brand has produced a fabric (organic cotton and bio- stretch) that is 100% biodegradable in collaboration with the greenest mill, Candiani. Available in stores and online from April.

Re/Last: recycled stretch

Organic cotton has always been a baseline standard for the brand, but season after season, it explores ways to shift reliance from natural fibers onto man-made ones instead. Cue, Re-Last. Stretch denims made with 66% Lenzing Lyocell and only 32% organic cotton, while the stretch (2%) is made from recycled elastane – every material counts! The outcome is a soft and comfortable denim with a high ranking on the sustainability ladder.

Re/Gen: no new cotton

Following the previous season’s success of Re/Gen, Kings of Indigo bring back the no new cotton fabric into another collection. A fabric made with 50% recycled cotton and 50% REFIBRA™ (25% TENCEL™ and 25% recycled cotton scraps), which means no new cotton – an amazing step forward to the brand achieving its goal of an entirely recycled and man-made collection by 2025. Re/Gen denims save 2,700 liters of water and uses 65% fewer chemicals (per jean) compared with conventional denims.

Outwear innovations

Exploring innovations is nothing new for the brand. In 2018, they launched their first recycled PET jacket range and each season look for improvement. The AW20 collection introduces 100% recycled jackets, right down to the details! Not only are the shell, filling (Thermolite Ecomade) and lining made from 100% recycled PET, the zips and labels are also made of recycled materials.

A true Kings of Indigo item includes innovation, recycling and of course, indigo. Staying true to their roots, the brand mix innovation with their first love. Cue, indigo dipped recycled nylon jackets. Made from a light water repellent indigo fabric from Stella Blue in 67% organic cotton, 33% recycled Repreve Nylon and filled with Thermolite Ecomade, a recycled PET material. The nature of the indigo dye means that with wear, the jacket will change and reflect the wearers lifestyle.

TENCEL™

Long standing proponents of TENCEL™, Kings of Indigo have upped their material use of the sustainable fabric to 30% in this Autumn/Winter collection, versus 10% in the Spring/Summer. Made in a closed loop process, TENCEL™ is a man-made material that produces soft and flowing garments whilst reusing 99% of the water used in the production process. The collection presents an indigo color locking program made up of a dress, skirt and top giving classic Kings of Indigo character.

Indigo Specials

Staying true to the blues, Kings of Indigo’s 2020 Autumn/Winter collection is rich with indigo pieces with a sustainable twist, of course. Some highlights include;

- Recycled nylon and organic cotton indigo puffer jackets

- 100% organic cotton heavy panama program of chinos, jackets and vests.

- 100% organic cotton quilted program.

- Color blocking blue black indigo and blue blue indigo TENCEL™ pieces for women.

Facts:

- 100% of cotton in Kings of Indigo’s collections is GOTS, BCIS or OCS certified.

- 100% of the production facilities guarantee fair and safe working conditions.

- A minimum wage is guaranteed in all facilities.

- 90% of the collection is made of sustainable materials.

- All trims contain recycled materials: recycled metal for buttons and rivets, recycled paper for hangtags and pocket flasher, recycled PET for pocketing.

- All Kings of Indigo denims in AW20 have an EIM (Environmental Impact Measure) score.

Goals:

- By 2025, the entire Kings of Indigo collection will be made of recycled and man-made fibers.

- Between 2022 – 24, Kings of Indigo will ensure a living wage to production facilities in high risk countries.

- By 2021, the brand will be in the Leader category at the FairWear Foundation following living wage implementation at production facilities.

- By 2021, the brand will have an online denim library for everyone’s access.

- From 2020, the brand will have implemented the Freedom of Association in high risk countries to allow employees to become members of trade unions and enhance worker protection.