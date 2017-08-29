Kipling launches debut global campaign

London - Kipling has launched its debut global campaign this summer. The new campaign sees the iconic accessories brand, best known for its casuals bags with the monkey, celebrate 30 years of fashion functionality.

Created together with the DDB & Tribal Worldwide, Amsterdam, the new cohesive campaign sees Kipling move to a brighter, bolder yet more integrated style, focusing on the everyday functionality of its products while honoring its products colourful design.

“We were looking for an agency that was able to include us in their creative process and offer a true seat at the table with short communication lines. DDB & Tribal Worldwide, Amsterdam was able to step away from the traditional model, an approach that has been very beneficial in bringing out the best of our working relationship,” said Gwenda van Vliet, Global Marketing Director, Kipling.

“Being a global brand themselves, DDB understood our regional needs and created an outstanding globally consumer-validated campaign relevant for each region. But above all, they created a campaign that steps away from generic fashion photography to something that is really ownable by Kipling and builds true brand recognition.”

The new global campaign, shot by Lebanese photographer Eli Rezkallah, uses strong eye-catching visuals, such as color blocking in a monochromatic world with the iconic Kipling monkey playing a central part as the ‘sidekick.’ “Gwenda and her team have a strong vision on creative output too, which makes the process fast-paced and great fun,” added Joris Kuijpers, Executive Creative Director, DDB & Tribal Worldwide, Amsterdam.

Kipling's global campaign has been launched in all of its current regions, EMEA to CASA and NA to APAC. Each country is currently presenting the content within their selected channels ranging from online banners, social media, print ads, to billboards and shop windows.

Photos: Courtesy of Kipling