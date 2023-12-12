Kith Women names creative director and opens New York flagship

American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith has appointed Daniëlle Cathari as its women’s creative director and opened its first women-exclusive flagship store in SoHo, New York.

Cathari, the first student to win the VFiles Runway in 2017, runs her own namesake label based in Amsterdam and has previously launched collaborations with Adidas Originals, Clarks, New Balance and Woolrich.

In her new role as Kith Women creative director, Cathari will be working alongside Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg and the Kith Women team to “define the next chapter of the brand” across collection, creative and collaborations, with a rollout planned for late 2024.

Daniëlle Cathari portrait Credits: Kith/Daniëlle Cathari

Kith opening Kith Women-exclusive flagship in New York

Alongside the news, Kith is also opening its first Kith Women-exclusive flagship, returning to its 644 Broadway roots, where the first Manhattan Kith flagship opened in 2011. Opening on December 15, the store will carry Kith Women in-house and multi-brand ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and footwear.

The flagship is located in the historic landmark building that was previously the Manhattan Savings Institute Bank. The exterior maintains its original aesthetic, showcasing red sandstone and brick, with wrought iron gates at the entrance, while the inside has been designed by Fieg with signature elements of Kith’s retail concept.

Kith Women's flagship store in SoHo, New York Credits: Kith

The main room will feature Kith Women, multi-brand apparel and accessories and has been elevated with Venetian plaster walls and ceiling with walnut trim accented with brass, Kith Monogram suede wallpaper and oak-patterned flooring with walnut trim. The room is also finished with three custom-made display cases crafted by Brooklyn-based woodworker brand Mark Jupiter—made of walnut with Rosa Aurora stone display tops, accented with brass metal drawers, and an olive tree centrepiece.

In the footwear space, there is a grand arched plaster ceiling, travertine shelves, and a custom chandelier from Italy by Viabizzuno. While the fitting rooms feature walnut frames and custom walnut benches by Mark Jupiter.

Kith Women's flagship store in SoHo, New York Credits: Kith

In addition, Kith will also have an in-shop café and greenery space in partnership with New York-based flower and plant shop PlantShed. The space will serve light bites and drinks and sell custom floral arrangements.

To celebrate the opening, Kith is releasing its Kith Women Winter Monogram 2023 collection of outerwear, shirting, pants, and accessories that highlight the seasonal Kith Monogram design.

Kith Women's flagship store in SoHo, New York Credits: Kith

Kith Women's flagship store in SoHo, New York Credits: Kith

Kith Women's flagship store in SoHo, New York Credits: Kith