Knit-ted complicated simplicity - Autumn/Winter 2023

The purity of a winter white

The warmth of glowing bronze

The satisfaction of velvet and taupey pinkishness

The earthly feel of greens

The simplicity of a natural sand

Remixing the past and moving forward into the future. Bringing not just a winter feeling to the colour palettes but also a positive glow. There are a lot of close tone shades, but they are fabulous and work beautifully together in layers. A compelling level of darks that are tempting and modern at the same time.

Greys are used in our AW23 collection with such confidence that aren’t just for the classic looking for an ‘easy’ option. Develop a forward looking mood with warm and cool greys Play with the unexpected and be grounded in earthly hues.

Out knitwear is all about being chunky and cozy in super soft light weight yarns. Roomy silhouettes, wrap and drape forms in sheen wovens. Timelessness as an eco virtue.

That’s how we grow and connect together.

Image: Knit-ted

About Knit-ted

Knit-ted is a fashion label launched in 2009 by the Dutch Petra Stapper. The brand captures a mix of contemporary and timeless styles. With style, simplicity, comfort and quality as signature features, Knit-ted shows its easy but sophisticated wearability. The Knit-ted look is clean yet playful, reflected in styles that can be worn with confidence and elegance.

Knit-ted offers key pieces made of high quality yarns to build a sustainable capsule wardrobe with. Each season the brand re-introduces these key pieces in new colors and fabrics. Items that are easy to combine with previous collections. Knit-ted refers to their collection as ‘wear now, wear later and have forever’ pieces. The brand sources all clothing with integrity and is to uphold the highest quality of their products and to honour their ethical standing with a genuine respect for animals, people and the environment.

Knit-ted has nearly 100 points of sale in their home market and is present in Germany, Norway, Ireland and Austria representing the brand. The brand offers two womenswear collections a year; Autumn/Winter and Spring/Summer.