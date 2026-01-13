Knit-ted FW26 Collection: A House for the Soul

For Fall/Winter 2026, Knit-ted presents a collection that deliberately slows the pace. Titled A House for the Soul, the range reflects a return to intuition in an increasingly rationalised world. Rather than chasing transient trends, the collection is rooted in stillness, material integrity and emotional comfort, key values that continue to define Knit-ted’s position within the contemporary womenswear segment.

Architectural inspiration, translated into knitwear

The FW26 collection draws inspiration from the work of Dutch architect and monk Dom Hans van der Laan, whose buildings were conceived as spaces for reflection, balance and inner growth. His philosophy, centred on proportion, rhythm and the honest use of materials, has been translated into garments that function as a protective, calming layer around the body. Just as van der Laan’s architecture creates room for contemplation, Knit-ted’s designs aim to offer space: to breathe, to move and to simply be.

Credits: Knit-ted

Silhouettes are harmonious and restrained, with a strong emphasis on balance and wearability. The collection is designed to drape rather than dictate, positioning the wearer, not the garment, as the focal point. This approach aligns seamlessly with Knit-ted’s long-standing design DNA of essentialism, timelessness and understated elegance.

Credits: Knit-ted

Colour palette and material story

The colour story is deliberately subdued, reflecting the collection’s search for serenity. Core shades include sand, off-white, grey and warm brown tones, forming a calm, versatile base. Accent colours such as cobalt blue, soft rose and moss green introduce subtle energy and emotional warmth, adding depth without disrupting the overall harmony of the range.

Materiality plays a central role. Knit-ted works with soft, high-quality and fluid fabrics that feel pleasant against the skin and provide natural warmth and comfort. The fabrics support a layered wardrobe concept, offering retailers strong mix-and-match potential and seasonless styling opportunities, key considerations in a wholesale-driven environment.

Credits: Knit-ted

Credits: Knit-ted

Art collaboration and brand experience

For the FW26 campaign, Knit-ted collaborates with Danish artist Léa Nielsen, known for her distinctive fusion of photography and paint. Her work, inspired by architecture and characterised by graphic compositions, collage elements and a balance between minimalism and intensity, adds a visual layer to the collection’s narrative. The artworks created specifically for Knit-ted will be showcased at the brand’s stand during the upcoming edition of Modefabriek, reinforcing the connection between fashion, art and spatial experience.

Credits: Knit-ted

Agency update

From this season onwards, Knit-ted strengthens its wholesale structure with new agency partnerships: Select Studio for the DACH region and Fashion Brewery for Belgium.

With FW26, Knit-ted once again underscores its commitment to thoughtful design, offering retailers a coherent, emotionally resonant collection built on longevity, comfort and quiet confidence.

Discover the Knit-ted FW26 Collection at Modefabriek, stand 436.