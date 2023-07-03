Komodo: Growing local retail in the United States

Being a sustainable brand has been a part of Komodo"s DNA ever since its founding in 1988. The fashion brand is committed to building a better tomorrow with today's decisions - which is why the lion's share of their collections is made from premium quality organic, natural and recycled fibres and innovative materials that present alternative to less ecological ones. Komodo's mens and womenswear addresses customers who are looking for style and comfort at once, while offering a signature earthy but vibrant colour palette and classic, relaxed shapes that stand the test of time. In this interview, US sales agent Eric Padan gives an insight into the brands development and how his field of work supports the retail expansion of Komodo in the United States.

Komodo works with more than 35 brick & mortar retail locations in the United States. What do you look for in a retailer and what are the deciding criteria for a partnership?

The goal of my agency is to help make sustainable fashion mainstream in North America, and so I do not exclusively look for stores that specialise in sustainable clothing (though it is always great to find them). Instead, I look for stores who appreciate Komodo’s offering for all its strengths: The styling, the quality, the natural fibres, etc. More often than not, the sustainable and ethical factors are a bonus, but I hope that these retailers will eventually turn around and ask their other brands “if Komodo can deliver this sort of product, while reducing their impact, why can’t you?”

Eric Padan, US sales agent Credits: Komodo

What does Komodo offer to their retail partners and how does the brand set itself apart from competitors?

The sustainability factor is the most obvious answer, but there’s also a very clear quality story to tell. For the Fall 2023 season, I had an incredibly easy time selling our fine merino and organic cotton sweaters, because no one else was offering this sort of high end product, certainly not at our price. That it was made in Nepal further set us apart, and intrigued our customers. I love when I can place a product in my customers’ hands, and they immediately fall in love. I saw similar reactions to some of the more “exotic” fabrics in the Spring 2023 collection, such as cupro, linen, and our beautiful tencel blends. Also: Banana viscose! It’s always fun to sell products that have a story behind them.

Despite living in the age of e-commerce, Komodo is working with only three online stockists. What is the strategy behind this and is there a prospect to shift?

I make my living selling to small and medium sized retailers, so of course I’m biased. I believe that local retail still holds value as a place in communities where people meet and interact. Furthermore, while there is money to be made in e-commerce, and every brand needs a presence online, small brick and mortar can be a much more solid foundation upon which to build a brand. I’ve de-Amazoned my life in virtually every aspect, and I invite everyone else to do the same. These giant corporations have lots of cash to burn through, but at the end of the day, they impoverish us all.

As a sales agent, you have an unfiltered insight into the industry. What kind of obstacles and opportunities do you see right now in the fashion and retail industry?

Things are a little different everywhere. Some of my retailers are doing well, and others are struggling. I think the post-covid bump ended a little bit quicker than some retailers hoped, but those who have strong fundamentals will continue to succeed.

Considering your journey with Komodo: What is the key to successful business?

As much as our world and industry are changing, I think there are some fundamentals that will always remain: Offer your retailers something new, but familiar enough that they have confidence that they can sell it. Price it right, ship it on time, and make sure that the product fits. When things go wrong, because things will always go wrong, take ownership of the problem right away, and impress your customer with how well you take care of them. There’s a lot more that you can do to succeed, but I think that if you can do these things, then you will have a very solid business. So far, I would say that Komodo is doing all of these things, and so I am very excited about the future of our business together.

Let’s take a look into the future: Where do you see Komodo in a few years time from a local and international point of view?

In North America we have not even scratched the surface yet. In the coming seasons, I intend to hire a few more sub-agents to help cover the full USA, and expand the business into Canada as well. So long as Komodo can keep giving us both the novelty and consistency that we need, we will keep growing this business. The USA is a massive market, and while Canada is much smaller, it’s a territory where stores are very loyal, and buy deep. There is a ton of opportunity here.