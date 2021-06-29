KOMODO sponsoring British Tennis Player Jodie Burrage

We are delighted to announce that Komodo are now sponsoring British tennis player Jodie Burrage. Jodie is playing at Wimbledon today at 11 am and we can’t wait to tune in.

We are very proud to support such a hardworking and promising young athlete, Jodie is very eco minded and this partnership was born out of that alongside our admiration for such a talented player. Jodie’s passion and interest in sustainability aligns seamlessly with all that we stand for.

As Wimbledon takes steps to be more sustainable, we thought the start of the iconic tournament was the perfect time to get behind Jodie and show our support. Wimbledon aim to reduce their emissions to net zero by 2030, and have this year introduced reusable Pimm’s cups and strawberry punnets! Small steps that will make a huge difference. Komodo looks forward to building a great relationship with Jodie and watching her grow. Today is just the start of what we hope will be a great partnership. She is the ideal customer for Komodo and looks great in our clothes, we’re extremely excited to be behind this rising star and will be cheering her on today!

The Komodo story

Originally producing clothing in London, travel fever took our founder Joe Komodo to Bali and Kathmandu, where upon falling in love with these beautiful cultures, he decided to combine the artistry and skills of the locals with contemporary London life.

He created a fair and fun brand around a lifestyle that KOMODO became famous for. Club wear was a huge part of the initial story in the 90’s, and parties were at the centre of the KOMODO world, putting on infamous parties, quickly building up a reputation for the brand. Celebrities like Jamiroquoi and The Spice Girls used to wear KOMODO in the early days, and our clothes featured heavily on Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Beach’ which summed up the KOMODO travelling and backpacking lifestyle. We even provided the simple black T shirt worn by Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

Factories

We have worked closely with family run factories since the start and visit several times a year to produce our collections with them. Our solar powered knitwear factory in Nepal we have worked with for over 10 years and they have become like family to us.

Fabrics

We work with GOTS certified luxury weight Organic Cotton, Hemp. Bamboo, Tencel, Organic Linen, Cruelty free wool (always mulesing free), recycled PET.

Charities

Orangutan Sumatran society – we donate to them for every pair of socks we sell to help with their reforestation work

We work closely with the Tibet Relief Fund and recently helped them rebuild a school that was destroyed after the earthquake of 2015

We are part of the 1% for the planet

We work closely with Sunrise Orphanage Kathmandu to sponsor their children.