KOMODO SS20 Bali days

For SS20 KOMODO have taken a trip to our beloved spiritual home of Bali. Colour and print are at the centre of this collection, with a strong Asian element woven through and re imagined for practicality in an urban setting. We have everything you need for your summer wardrobe, from clothes to hats, socks, bags and shoes. The collection features rainforest and Bali inspired prints and a punchy colour palette centred around warm spicy oranges, hydron blues and jungle greens.

There is a contemporary and simple approach this season, with subtle design twists. Obi wrap belts and kimono sleeves feature, alongside three-quarter skirt lengths, and a variety of different trouser shapes. There are tapered low rises with roll up hems and cropped casual styles.

Menswear focuses on modern and comfortable shapes that will compliment any man’s wardrobe. Organic linen trousers can be paired with anything from our organic cotton shirts, to our polo’s or organic knits. The fabrics as always push the boundaries of the ethical concept. This season we have a premium quality shower proof Tencel, beautifully washed organic garment dyed linen and cotton. There is Hemp jersey with a soft and luxurious hand feel, and we see a return to our new group GOTS certified organic cotton superior weight jersey and sweat shirting. Our knitwear yarns use organic linen and organic cotton and Tencel blends.

The famous Komodo shoe line adds our brand-new vegan and eco-friendly trainers ‘Eco Kicks’ for summer, and the Bali ballet has been reinvented and refreshed alongside our ‘Kung Fu Shoes’ which are hand made in Java using recycled tyre soles.

All in all, KOMODO have got your Summer covered!