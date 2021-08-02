KOMODO SS22: Wavy Days

For SS22, KOMODO have revisited the past and taken inspiration from the very early days of the brands history – way back when Joe Komodo was backpacking across the Balinese countryside and beginning his journey into the world of ethical fashion.

Looking back at both retro photography from his early travels as well as pulling out sources of inspiration from KOMODO’s archives, we have reimagined and brought back to life old prints, vintage embroidered patches and 90’s silhouettes in modern ways. You’ll also find the colour palette full of blazing oranges, nautical blues and jungle greens, adding a joyous, punchy pop to SS22.

Prints cover all moods, with the subtle dotted cloud at one end and the more out there retrograde print at the other. Stripes are given a candy-coloured overhaul, and we have as ever a tropical print in the collection, giving a nod to our friends at the Sumatran Orangutan Society who we continue to work with and give 1% of our profits to through 1% for the Planet.

Silhouettes focus on the every-day and casual - KOMODO’s hailed aesthetic. A mix of core classics remain whilst we’ve also introduced a variety of new silhouettes including for Women, utilitarian playsuits in recycled nylon fibres and oversized shirting. For Men we have added looser fit dropped crotch trousers and workwear style chore jackets as well as unisex bombers for both.

For SS22, we continue to use GOTS certified organic cottons in all product areas as well as modal jersey in our basics range. Linen has returned and this season we have tried to push the boundaries in our efforts to be ethical – also incorporating organic cotton denim washed using 100% recycled water as well as a new lighter weight cupro – our vegan alternative to silk.

Wholesale prices range from £12 for an organic cotton tee to £50 for a jacket or jumpsuit.

The KOMODO story

▪ Originally producing clothing in London, travel fever took our founder Joe Komodo to Bali and Kathmandu, where upon falling in love with these beautiful cultures, he decided to combine the artistry and skills of the locals with contemporary London life.

▪ He created a fair and fun brand around a lifestyle that KOMODO became famous for. Club wear was a huge part of the initial story in the 90’s, and parties were at the centre of the KOMODO world, putting on infamous parties, quickly building up a reputation for the brand.

▪ Celebrities like Jamiroquoi and The Spice Girls used to wear KOMODO in the early days, and our clothes featured heavily on Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Beach’ which summed up the KOMODO travelling and backpacking lifestyle. We even provided the simple black T shirt worn by Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tombraider.

Factories

▪ We have worked closely with family run factories since the start and visit several times a year to produce our collections with them.

▪ Our solar powered knitwear factory in Nepal we have worked with for over 10 years and they have become like family to us.

Fabrics

▪ We work with GOTS certified luxury weight Organic Cotton, Hemp. Bamboo, Tencel, Organic Linen, Cruelty free wool (always mulesing free), recycled PET.

Charities

▪ Orangutan Sumatran society – we donate to them for every pair of socks we sell to help with their reforestation work and regularly raise money for their causes and send donations.

▪ We work closely with the Tibet Relief Fund and recently helped them rebuild a school that was destroyed after the earthquake of 2015.

▪ We are part of the 1% for the planet

▪ We work closely with Sunrise Children’s Association Orphanage in Kathmandu to sponsor their children.