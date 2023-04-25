Komodo are proud to announce their Ko-llaboration with global street and sportswear brand Superdry. They have a long history with their legendary former stores ‘Cult Clothing’ and have remained friends through their evolution. Komodo's founder Joe Komodo often encouraging them to develop their own organic story which is now blooming. They have started by licensing a couple of their vintage street-style Dragon graphics to make into summer t-shirts, and plan to follow this up with new releases soon. Komodo remains loyal to their independent fashion base but are proud to revive their old roots with such a prestigious major retailer in Superdry.

Picture: Komodo X Superdry, courtesy of the brand.

The Komodo story

Originally producing clothing in London, travel fever took their founder Joe Komodo to Bali and Kathmandu, where upon falling in love with these beautiful cultures, he decided to combine the artistry and skills of the locals with contemporary London life.

He created a fair and fun brand around a lifestyle that Komodo became famous for. Club wear was a huge part of the initial story in the 90’s, and parties were at the centre of the Komodo world, putting on infamous parties, quickly building up a reputation for the brand.

Celebrities like Jamiroquoi and The Spice Girls used to wear Komodo in the early days, and their clothes featured heavily on Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Beach’ which summed up the Komodo travelling and backpacking lifestyle. They even provided the simple black T shirt worn by Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tombraider.

Picture: Komodo X Superdry, courtesy of the brand.

Factories

They have worked closely with family run factories since the start and visit several times a year to produce their collections with them.

Their solar powered knitwear factory in Nepal they have worked with for over 10 years and they have become like family to them.

Fabrics

They work with GOTS certified luxury weight Organic Cotton, Hemp. Bamboo, Tencel, Organic Linen, Cruelty free wool (always mulesing free), recycled PET.

Picture: Komodo X Superdry, courtesy of the brand.

Charities

Orangutan Sumatran society – Komodo donate to them for every pair of socks they sell to help with their reforestation work and regularly raise money for their causes and send donations.

They work closely with the Tibet Relief Fund and recently helped them rebuild a school that was destroyed after the earthquake of 2015.

They are part of the 1% for the planet

They work closely with Sunrise Children’s Association Orphanage in Kathmandu to sponsor their children.

More details on all their charity work can be seen here

Komodo X Superdry