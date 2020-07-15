Komrads’ apple leather sneakers help offset the destruction of the planet

“This planet needs you to give a sh*t!” That's the self-explanatory slogan Komrads is spreading to make the world a better place. They produce eco-friendly sneakers, made of apple residue, recycled bottles, recycled cotton and recycled pure rubber.

Lowest possible impact

To this day, there are still myriad problems that continue to afflict our planet and that are connected to the fashion industry. Komrads APL is here to provide a genuine solution to the problem: they’ve come up with a sneaker that’s not only comfortable, but is also built entirely from recycled and reused materials, making it one of the world’s most sustainable and eco-friendly sneakers.

Komrads APL sneakers are made of:

Upper: eco apple leather ( - Yes, it’s PETA-approved vegan!)

Sole: 100 percent recycled pure, natural rubber

Lining: recycled PET bottles & cotton

Removable insole: 100 percent breathable, anti-static recycled carbon for added comfort and hygiene of your feet.

Colored detailing: ecological dye, so no harmful chemicals.

PETA-Approved

As a sustainable brand, Komrads has got its eyes set on caring for people & planet. For that reason, being sustainable and vegan was a no brainer for them. They don't use any animal hides, instead they use leather made out of apple waste. It’s a PETA-Approved vegan leather-like material. An alternative for animal leather.

Transforming apple waste into modified leather is a complex process but as it makes their sneakers 100 percent vegan and safe for the environment it’s totally worth it! In fact, Komrads is at the forefront of this new, revolutionary technology that’s the perfect alternative to traditional animal leather.

Komrads APL strives for having the lowest possible impact on the planet we live on, without killing or harming animals. Where no ecological eco-system has to be destroyed.

Fewer collections, less emissions

All their designs are gender-neutral, which is the future of fashion. Because unisex means fewer collections, which is less emissions and a greener world. On top of that, they limit themselves to two drops a year as they don’t contribute to the fast fashion industry. Keep your eyes peeled for their newest drop, it’s coming very soon.

“Let’s make a difference. Feet first! Because this planet needs you to give a sh*t!”