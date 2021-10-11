KTGfashionhouse launches global debut of SAYNT

Based in Los Angeles, KTGfashionhouse is a brand focused on sustainability expressed through numbered collections. KTGfashionhouse creates work like a fine artist paints a series. No two garments are alike. The latest collection comes off the heels of an emotional journey of loss. SAYNT is named after the city where the collection was created. Saint Monica is a healer and healing was the impetus of the entire collection. It took many months to get back to creating. Each piece of the collection has a meaningful name. For example, three pieces are named after the special people who passed away between 2020-2021. SAYNT ZTW was named after the designer’s partner, Alabama was named after her father, and SAYNT Cecilia, after a dear friend’s mother who passed away suddenly. There is also a dress called George, named after a cat who has become a neighborhood friend.

Image: Arthur Davis

This collection debuts the brand's first line of textile designs. The prints were created from original abstract drawings. They were hand drawn with pencil and finished in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. Next, they were sent over to a small sustainable business located in Faversham, UK to be printed onto fabric. This is probably one of the most exciting elements of the collection. The rest of the collection is a combination of deadstock, limited yardage on new fabrics, and vinyl.

Image: Arthur Davis

The brand worked over the entire summer to have the collection ready just ahead of London and Paris Fashion Week. Besides continuing the brand’s tradition of creating garments without fasteners, this collection also has original textile designs, and sculptural vinyl elements. SAYNT is a powerful collection filled with incredible, one of a kind pieces.

About KTGfashionhouse

KTGfashionhouse is based in Los Angeles, California and was founded in 2007. The brand began by designing custom garments and filling custom orders. KTG does not use zippers, buttons, or any other form of western fasteners. The brand employs this method based on a need for women to have garments that will fit their body and not just a standard template. Each garment is a finished work of art. With sustainability being the top priority, each garment is made with the highest quality, intended to last. KTGfashionhouse creates couture at a mid-luxury price point. The collection is live through the FashionUnited Marketplace and the KTGfashionhouse website. You can visit the FashionUnited marketplace or the website to view and purchase the collection. You can also visit Instagram to learn more about the designer.