KTGfashionhouse, Turning Abstract Drawings into Textile Prints

Since the launch of SAYNT, the latest KTGfashionhouse collection, there has been a lot of interest in the original abstract prints. Many have asked, what is the process for that expression of creativity? Along with that, what inspires this drawing style? Specifically, where does that inspiration come from? The process from drawing to becoming a wearable print is complex as well as simple.

The drawings are always emotional. Each line is a way of channeling and expression an emotion or a feeling. When I decide to sit down and draw there is an immediate feeling of release. For me, it is another form of meditation. I prepare my workspace by clearing my drafting table, that way I can focus on just the paper and pencil. From there, I simply let the lines flow. Typically, I will draw several designs at once. I like to draw on white, 8x11 sheets of paper and I prefer to draw with pencil. After I feel satisfied with my sketches, I ink them in. To ink them in, I use thin black permanent markers. Depending on the details or the way I want the lines to look, I alternate using thicker and thinner markers.

Picture: KTGfashionhouse, courtesy of the brand

Once the drawings are finished, I scan them into Adobe photoshop. I clean up the lines where it is needed, and after I will play with different colors. Typically, if I am going to add color, I will add it in photoshop. After I am finished cleaning up the drawings and coloring, I finalize them in Adobe Illustrator. I use illustrator to format them for printing onto fabric. Once the entire process is complete the artwork is ready to become a textile design! I prefer fabric rolls and having the designs printed directly onto garments.

I am most inspired by nature. In nature I see whimsy, movement, lines, and endless beauty. For example, I love flowers. Each flower is unique, they have their own signature consisting of lines and shapes. I find inspiration in the sea, the hills, all plant life, and everything in between. Many people ask me if there are any literal or intentional shapes in my drawings. The answer is no. However, I like to leave interpretation open to the viewer. I love to hear what other people see and feel and think about my artwork; I think it is fun. I have had people compare my artwork to African textiles, outer space shapes, and many see things I never imagined! I take it all in and appreciate each perspective. Over the next few months, I will be focusing on expanding my prints into more wearable items. I am looking forward to releasing that collection as soon as it is available! Based in Los Angeles, KTGfashionhouse is a brand focused on sustainability expressed through numbered collections. You can shop the current collection through the Fashion United Marketplace and the KTGfashionhouse website. You can also visit Instagram to learn more about the designer.

