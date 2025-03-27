Kubix Link and TextileGenesis: Lectra’s Solution for Managing the Digital Product Passport in Europe

Are You Ready for the Digital Product Passport?

The European fashion industry is facing a period of regulatory evolution with the ongoing development of the Digital Product Passport (DPP), a key initiative under the EU’s Green Deal and Circular Economy Action Plan. While the final framework is still taking shape, one thing remains certain: brands will need to enhance transparency and visibility across their supply chains to meet future compliance requirements.

As the industry awaits further regulatory clarity, fashion brands and manufacturers must proactively prepare by improving traceability, sustainability efforts, and data management. Navigating these changes requires innovative solutions that enable seamless tracking of product lifecycles while ensuring readiness for emerging regulations.

The challenge: compliance, transparency, and efficiency

The Digital Product Passport aims to standardize product data across the European market, ensuring that materials, sourcing, and environmental impact are transparent and accessible to consumers, regulators, and stakeholders. However, fashion companies face several key challenges:

Data collection and integration requires gathering and managing detailed information across a fragmented supply chain;

Traceability and authentication are crucial to ensure that product origins and sustainability claims are verifiable;

Regulatory compliance demands adapting to evolving EU regulations while maintaining operational efficiency;

Consumer expectations are shifting, with growing demands for transparency and sustainability from eco-conscious buyers.

Credits: Lectra

Lectra’s answer: Kubix Link PLM & TextileGenesis

To help fashion brands seamlessly integrate and manage the DPP requirements, Lectra has developed a powerful duo of solutions: Kubix Link and TextileGenesis.

Kubix Link PLM: centralizing data

Kubix Link is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform that enables brands to centralize, manage, and share product data efficiently. With real-time collaboration across design, production, and supply chain teams, Kubix Link PLM allows businesses to consolidate material, sourcing, and compliance data in one place, ensure seamless data integration across suppliers and partners, automate DPP documentation to meet EU regulatory requirements and enhance collaboration with suppliers to streamline certification processes.

TextileGenesis: achieving radical traceability

TextileGenesis leverages digital tokens called FibercoinsTM to create digital twins that mirror physical flow of goods for textiles and leather. This ensures complete traceability and authentication at every stage of the supply chain. With TextileGenesis, brands can track sustainable materials from raw fibers to finished garments, provide digital proof of sustainability claims using secured records, meet compliance requirements by generating immutable, tamper-proof certificates and improve supply chain transparency, fostering greater trust with consumers and stakeholders.

Why acting now is key

The EU’s Digital Product Passport is not just a regulatory requirement; it is a competitive advantage for brands that embrace sustainability and innovation. By adopting solutions like Kubix Link PLM and TextileGenesis, fashion companies can ensure full compliance with upcoming regulations. This compliance is key to boosting consumer confidence by providing verifiable sustainability data. Furthermore, turning to modern, digital solutions can help optimize operations through better data management and collaboration. This will allow fashion brands to future-proof their business in a rapidly evolving fashion landscape.

A new era

As Europe moves toward a circular economy, brands that proactively implement DPP solutions will set themselves apart as leaders in sustainable fashion. With Kubix Link PLM and TextileGenesis, Lectra offers a powerful, future-ready solution to help businesses navigate the DPP revolution with confidence.