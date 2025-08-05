Kurt Geiger expands free design programme after interest surges

British fashion footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has added an extra 10 spaces to its free career incubator, Business by Design Academy (BBD), in response to “unprecedented demand” ahead of A-level results day.

The free design programme, from the Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation, offers an alternative to university for London-based young people facing financial or access barriers with hands-on industry experience, mentorship, and AQA-accredited training, covering all costs “to ensure no barriers to entry”.

The Academy’s third cohort of students will begin on September 9, based at Kurt Geiger’s head office in London, where they will undertake a free, seven-month AQA Unit Award-accredited scheme, including weekly masterclasses and training sessions, one-to-one mentorship, and paid work experience at Kurt Geiger. Participants will gain hands-on exposure across departments, including design, buying, digital marketing, and merchandising.

Applications originally opened on April 1, with the number of places increased by 50 percent compared to last year’s intake. Following a 130 percent surge in demand for applications to the academy, they are adding 10 additional spaces, with applications re-opening from August 14 to 18.

Sophia Johnson, head of Business by Design Academy, said in a statement: “This surge in applications reflects just how strongly young people are seeking alternative, practical routes into creative education and employment.

“We’re doubling the size of our Business by Design Academy cohort this year, and with demand continuing to grow, we’re opening a final round of places to ensure young people can access the vocational learning and real-world experience they need to thrive in the creative industries.”

Kurt Geiger Business by Design Academy Credits: Kurt Geiger

In April this year, 33 students graduated from the Academy’s second cohort. Of those, four are now employed full-time at Kurt Geiger, and three received entrepreneurial grants to launch their own ventures. Since launching BBD, Kurt Geiger now employs 22 percent of all Academy alumni, with many continuing their growth through apprenticeships within the company.

According to Kurt Geiger, 43 percent of young people have an interest in working in creative fields, while 42 percent feel it’s too difficult or expensive to consider entering the industry. The BBD aims to offer a meaningful route into the creative industry, free from the financial burden of traditional higher education, where average student debt in the UK now stands at 53,000 pounds.

Neil Clifford, chief executive of Kurt Geiger, added: “The idea that you need a degree to succeed in fashion is outdated – I know that first-hand. I didn’t go to university, but I was given opportunities that helped me break into the industry.

“That’s exactly what Business by Design is about – access, experience, and real-world support. By opening extra spaces, we’re helping more young people from all backgrounds take their first steps into creative careers, without the barriers of traditional education.”