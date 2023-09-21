LA Fashion Week unveils preliminary line-up for October event

LA Fashion Week (LAFW), owned by N4XT Experiences, has unveiled its preliminary line-up for its event running from October 18 to 22, including Theophilio, Luis De Javier, and No Sesso.

The line-up features both emerging and established brands and has been curated by Noah Kozlowski, vice president, head of designer relations at N4XT Experiences, who joined the company in July to represent “the dynamic and diverse landscape of the fashion industry”.

LAFW will kick off with Imitation of Christ and include acclaimed brands such as Theophilio, Luis De Javier, Kwame Adeusi, Neon Cowboys, Sergio Hudson, BruceGlen, Tombogo, and Advisry, who have all previously shown at New York Fashion Week and will make their LAFW debut this season.

Joining for the second consecutive LAFW season are AnOnlyChild, Demobaza, and Sami Miro Vintage, while No Sesso will be closing the event with a highly anticipated catwalk show.

In addition, the team behind legendary fashion week after parties around the world Saintwoods will be taking over the LA nightlife scene, rounding out LAFW’s schedule by hosting an official LAFW afterparty.

Commenting on the upcoming LAFW, Kozlowski, said in a statement: “We are excited to build upon the momentum of last year’s LAFW under the reimagined vision of N4XT Experiences and Ciarra Pardo, our Co-Founder and LAFW President. We've invited and curated a specific group of designers to showcase the future of fashion – exciting emerging brands showing alongside respected, established labels with deep ties to Los Angeles.

“Each brand brings a unique perspective, and we are proud to present this preliminary list of designers. They have all been carefully selected to reflect the dynamism of the fashion industry, with important opportunities to introduce new names to centre stage and help them grow their businesses globally. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of creators, as well as audiences. There is something for everyone and we cannot wait to share more soon.”

More designers and events have yet to be announced.