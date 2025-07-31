Brand Radar: Stine Goya’s take on colour and print

Copenhagen-based fashion brand Stine Goya has been redefining Scandinavian style with its vibrant and artistic approach. Founded in 2006 by designer Stine Goya, the label quickly gained recognition for its playful prints and bold use of color, a deliberate break from the region’s traditionally muted, minimalist aesthetic. The brand’s mission is to “empower the individuals wearing our clothes” through strong ideas and the “power of colour and print”. Nearly two decades on, Stine Goya is known among fashion insiders for its cult-favorite dresses and imaginative patterns, attracting a loyal following of trend-conscious buyers.

Brand history and evolution

Stine Goya launched her eponymous label with a single collection in 2007 after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Her early collections – presented at Copenhagen and Paris Fashion Weeks, set the tone with art-inspired prints and expressive silhouettes. Over time, the company grew from a niche independent label into an international name. It has expanded to four standalone stores (three in Denmark and one in London) and is carried by around 450 retailers across 30 markets worldwide. This exponential growth, achieved while remaining privately owned, underscores the brand’s successful evolution from a local creative venture to a globally recognized contemporary fashion house.

Stine Goya is currently reshaping its sourcing and production strategy, gradually shifting more production to Europe while still maintaining a significant portion in Asia. By moving parts of the supply chain closer to home, the brand aims to reduce transport delays, tap into European craftsmanship, and gain greater control over quality and production processes.

Credits: Stine Goya Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Key success factors: Aesthetic & the House of Goya

Stine Goya’s Autumn/Winter 2025 runway designs highlight the brand’s signature vibrant prints and bold colors, which stand out against typical Nordic minimalism. Stine Goya’s distinct design DNA, characterized by joyful color palettes, bespoke hand-drawn prints, and modern yet wearable cuts, has been pivotal to its success. This unique aesthetic carved out a unique market position and attracted legions of confident followers who seek statement pieces that inject boldness into everyday life.

Another key driver is the brand’s savvy use of social media engagement. On Instagram, Stine Goya has garnered 350k+ followers, fueling international awareness. On the website and on social channels, the brand everages its “House of Stine Goya” community of loyal influencers and friends to create authentic content, keeping audiences engaged. The label is also embracing TikTok trends and collaborations to connect with Gen-Z consumers, further amplifying its digital reach and relevance.

Collections and pricing

Stine Goya presents four collections per year, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter main lines, supplemented by Pre-Spring and Pre-Fall releases. Each collection stays true to the brand’s ethos of timeless yet artful design, offering everything from statement dresses to knitwear and accessories. In terms of pricing, Stine Goya positions itself in the accessible luxury range. Core ready-to-wear pieces are premium yet attainable: dresses from the latest collection typically range from around €200 to €500, with standout pieces like the Ruffling Voluminous Dress retailing at €455. Separates are slightly more accessible – for example, an Asymmetric Ruffle Mini Skirt is priced at about €135, while chic tailored pants cost around €172.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Stine Goya shows no signs of slowing down. As the brand approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026, its leadership is focused on strategic growth and innovation. The company plans to expand into new high-potential regions, pivoting investment toward emerging markets like the Middle East to capitalize on untapped demand. At the same time, the team is doubling down on what it does best, core ready-to-wear , while temporarily scaling back on broad accessory lines to concentrate on its strongest categories.

Umbro x Stine Goya Credits: Courtesy Stine Goya

Collaboration remains central to Stine Goya’s strategy as well. In an upcoming initiative, the brand recently launched a partnership with Umbro for the UEFA Women’s Football Championship, marking its first foray into sports-inspired fashion. This creative move aims to broaden the brand’s audience and illustrates its knack for staying culturally relevant. Overall, the future for Stine Goya looks bright: with its distinctive aesthetic, robust social media community, and agile business strategy, the label is poised to continue empowering fashion-forward individuals and bringing eclectic Danish design to a global stage.