Lady Gabriella Windsor weds in Luisa Beccaria

Lady Gabriella Windsor, a member of the British royal family, wore a custom bridal gown designed by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria for her wedding to Thomas Kingston, held Saturday, May 18 at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

The wedding dress, made of lace, embroidered with flowers and embellishments was designed and made in Luisa Beccaria's couture atelier in Milan, and the designer and her team began working on the custom gown in January 2019.

The silhouette was fitted at the front with an exaggerated back and train to add volume, incorporating subtle shades of blush, something Lady Gabriella Windsor “dreamed of having,” added the Italian designer brand in a statement.

Crafted entirely in Valencienne écru lace, layered with ribbons of flowers and buds, the wedding dress features a subtle blush shade from layers of tulle and organdie beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown.

The neckline of the gown featured a transparent tulle, finished with intricate embroidery, while the sheer lace long sleeves have three-dimensional embroidery that continues to the hand almost as a glove.

The finishing touch to her bridal look was a six-metre veil made from layers of white tulle, held together with small embroidered flowers. This was worn with a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, worn by the grandmother of the bride, HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

Lady Gabriella Windsor expressed in a statement: “I was so lucky to have my dream dress designed by Luisa Beccaria, She and her team are exceptional and I am thrilled with the stunning result of their craftsmanship.

“I have been in love with this brand for a long time!”

Designer Luisa Beccaria added: “The dress is the result of incredible teamwork carried out in our atelier to satisfy the desires of Lady Gabriella, interpreting the design in a contemporary way and the freshness that she embodies. We created a traditional dress yet light and comfortable to wear, to enhance her elegance and ethereal figure.”

The Italian brand, renewed for its romantic elegance, also designed the six dresses of the bridesmaids, who wore cream dresses with eight blush layers, finished with floral motifs like the ones featured on the bride's dress, as well as the ecru mikado suits of the page boys, composed of a rounded collar blouse and knickerbockers, finished with a blush embroidered sash.

It is interesting that the Royal bride wore Italian, as many other royal family members have opted for British designers on their wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge wore Alexander McQueen in 2011, Princess Eugenie stunned in Peter Pilotto in October last year, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex worked closely with British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy to craft her dream wedding dress.

The wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, whose father Prince Michael is the Queen’s cousin, was attended by The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Duke of Sussex, as well as other members of the royal family.

