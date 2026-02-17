Lands’ End taps four LFW designers to reimagine its tote bag

American retailer Lands’ End has unveiled a collaboration with four London-based designers, Labrum, Talia Byre, Ashish and Priya Ahluwalia, ahead of London Fashion Week, which kicks off on February 19.

Lands’ End tapped the LFW designers to reimagine its signature canvas tote bag “through their own distinctive creative lens,” to raise funds for UK-based non-profit organisation, Mentoring Matters, which supports personal growth, career development, and skills enhancement for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds seeking careers in creative industries.

Each designer has transformed the Lands’ End tote into a “one-of-a-kind piece that reflects their individual creative identity while honouring the bag’s timeless durability and everyday function,” explains the brand in the press release.

Lands’ End x Ashish Credits: Lands’ End

For Ashish, he revamped the tote bag from a utilitarian object into "wearable artwork," adorning the tote with more than 300 mother-of-pearl, vintage, and dead-stock buttons.

Commenting his tote bag design, Ashish said: “Buttons are more than fasteners, they’re miniature surfaces of pattern, texture, and meaning. From ancient dress to global folk traditions, handcrafted adornment has always signalled cultural identity.

“Each Lands’ End bag becomes a unique piece, where durability meets decoration in a celebration of craftsmanship.”

Lands’ End x Labrum Credits: Lands’ End

While Labrum’s designer Foday Dumbuya drew inspiration from the powerful reflection on identity, movement, and global connection, by stamping the front with passport stamps.

“This bag is about movement- moving cities, moving cultures, moving ideas. The stamps represent the journeys we take, the borders we cross, the fashion weeks we move through, and the places that shape who we become,” added Dumbuya.

Lands’ End x Talia Byre Credits: Lands’ End

Talia Byre, who was shortlisted for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2026 this week, offered a refined and contemporary interpretation of the tote bag with subtle branding.

Commenting on the design, Byre said: “Inspired by our Bolter bag series, we incorporated signature studded handles and a tonal palette. This first tote iteration also introduces the Talia Byre logo, repeated across the surface for a subtle, considered branded finish.”

Lands’ End x Ahluwalia Credits: Lands’ End

Priya Ahluwalia used the collaboration to celebrate sustainability, using an upcycled patch to revive the tote.

“Collaborating with Lands’ End felt like a natural fit, with a product that I use often,” explained Ahluwalia. “I wanted to make a considered addition using an upcycled patch with tonal print and embroidered detailing to introduce our signature joy print, while still respecting the integrity of the original design.”

The limited-edition designer tote bags will launch on the Lands’ End website on February 17.