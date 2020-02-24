Lane Bryant announces collaboration with Rochelle Johnson of Beauticurve

Lane Bryant will create its second collaborative capsule collection with Rochelle Johnson. A lifestyle influencer, Johnson has grown a following with her fashion blog Beauticurve.

The Beauticurve x Lane Bryant spring collection is comprised of 16 pieces, which will debut in two phases. The first five pieces launched for retail online and in stores through Lane Bryant on February 24, while the remaining 11 items will become available on March 9.

"Rochelle is the true embodiment of Lane Bryant's mantra - #CreateYourLane," Lane Bryan's chief marketing officer Susan Rodgers said in a statement. "She has been a wonderful advocate of our brand, from her past work as a store associate to becoming an undeniable force in the influencer community."

The collection is available throughout Lane Bryant's sizing scale, which ranges from 12 through 28, and is priced between 59.95 and 99.95 dollars.