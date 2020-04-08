Lara Bellini bags – “Made in Milan”

Lara Bellini is an Italian-born brand specializing in handbags and small leather goods. Established in 2014 by Lara Bellini herself, her desire for the brand was to create Italian luxury accessories for contemporary women with a strong character. Born and raised in Croatia, Lara’s strong attraction for the fashion world had led her to move to Milan. In this city, she had also met her husband, Claudio Bellini, who is the founder of a Milan-based multidisciplinary design studio with international presence.

A particular attention to quality and innovation, typical of the design approach, is combined with Lara’s visionary interpretation on contemporary art and contrasting color schemes; hence, creating the most original products. The inspiration comes mainly from the power of modern architecture and geometrical lines that is instantly recognizable from the brand’s unmistakable style.

Pure and essential contemporary lines evoke a timeless class, while more traditional forms take new life thanks to innovative materials. Colored inserts, gritty and charming at the same time, printed leathers and contrasting surfaces make the collection full of energy and elegance.

Among the fundamental principles of the brand is “Made in Italy” value. Milan, like other Italian cities, has a historical artisan tradition, handed down from generation to generation. This represents one of the distinctive features of true Italian products in the world and the aim of Lara Bellini is to apply this precious knowledge to her creations. Every product is handmade according to ancient Milanese craftsmanship, where selected leathers and materials are entirely “Made in Italy”. The production is near the design studio, so that it is possible to monitor every step of the process and ensure an impeccable quality.

Unique shapes, true attention to details and continuous research are distinctive elements of Lara Bellini’s work. Her creations are a tribute to the contemporary woman, versatile and neat, minimal and refined, definitely: urban.