Latin American Fashion Awards announce global Jury for 2025 edition

The Latin American Fashion Awards has announced its jury for the second edition, taking place from 6–9 November 2025 at Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic. Founded by Constanza Cavalli Etro and Silvia Argüello, the biennial event positions itself as a global platform for Latin American creatives, following a 2023 debut that drew participants from more than 25 countries and generated an estimated 3.3 billion media impressions.

The 2025 panel blends returning industry figures, including Elle US editor-in-chief Nina García, Italian fashion journalist Anna dello Russo, CFDA chief executive Steven Kolb, and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president Carlo Capasa, with newcomers such as BoF founder Imran Amed, designer and sustainability advocate Gabriela Hearst, ZⓈONAMACO art fair founder Zélika García, and creative director Juan Costa Paz. Together, they will determine winners across 14 categories spanning designers, stylists, photographers, fashion filmmakers, and sustainability initiatives.

“The Latin American Fashion Awards highlight underrepresented talent and celebrate cultural diversity, making the industry more reflective of the world we live in,” said Kolb. “The opportunity to elevate visionary creatives and participate in a movement that celebrates Latin American excellence is what draws me to this project.”

While the Awards are framed as a celebration of cultural heritage, their strategic importance lies in the commercial leverage they can generate for regional talent. Latin American designers are increasingly visible on international runways, both under their own labels and at the helm of European houses—yet many still face structural barriers to scaling production, accessing distribution networks, and securing investment.

A cultural and commercial showcase

The Awards’ format, combining high-profile ceremonies, curated cultural programming, and networking events, functions as both a cultural showcase and a market access accelerator. By placing winners into a dedicated growth programme during Milan Fashion Week in September 2026, organisers are signalling a deliberate push to bridge creative recognition with tangible retail opportunities.

For luxury and premium retailers, the event represents a scouting ground for new labels with distinctive aesthetic identities and authentic narratives—qualities increasingly valued by consumers seeking alternatives to homogenised global fashion. For designers, it is an entry point into a supply chain that can convert creative visibility into shelf space, collaborations, and licensing deals.

With jury members drawn from publishing, design, retail, and sustainability, the Awards are positioning themselves less as a regional gala and more as an influential node in the global fashion economy, one capable of shaping trends, influencing buyer behaviour, and opening new routes to market for Latin American fashion.