Latin American Fashion Awards debut in the Dominican Republic

The Latin American Fashion Awards, which honours the region's heritage and design talent, held its first-ever award ceremony in the Dominican Republic on November 6.

The event, founded by Latin American fashion legends Constanza Etro and Silvia Argüello, aims to celebrate diversity and inclusion, while placing a spotlight on Latin American talent, with brands and talent from countries, including Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Columbia, Dominican Republic, and Chile being honoured.

New York-based fashion designer Willy Chavarría, born to an Irish-American mother and a Mexican-American father, was crowned Designer of the Year. This week, he also scooped the American Menswear Designer of the Year award at the recent CFDA Awards.

Latin American Fashion Awards 2023 - Willy Chavarría, Designer of the Year Credits: Latin American Fashion Awards/ Psquared Productions

Brand of the Year was awarded to Raúl López, the New York-based designer of Dominican descent, while Emerging Designer/Brand of the Year went to Brazilian-born, London-based designer Karoline Vitto, and LA-based jewellery designer Daniela Villegas, who was born in Mexico, won Accessories Brand of the Year.

Other winners included Dominican Republic model Hiandra Martínez, who has modelled for Chanel and Valentino, awarded Model of the Year and Photographer of the Year, went to Camila Falquez.

The event also honoured Colombian singer J Balvin with the Latin Fashion Icon of the Year accolade.

The winners were selected by an international jury led by designer Haider Ackermann, alongside Elle USA editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, Anna Dello Russo, supermodel, actor, and activist Indya Moore, and Fondazione Sozzani creative director Sara Sozzani Maino.