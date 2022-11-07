Law Roach to receive CFDA inaugural stylist award

Law Roach is to receive the CFDA’s inaugural Stylist Award at it this year’s ceremony and celebration.

The Los Angeles-based stylist is one of the most in-demand fashion stylists today with a career spanning twenty years. Mr Roach has transformed the looks of many celebrity clients including Celine Dion, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, as was as being West Coast Editor of British Vogue and a judge on America’s Top Model and the HBO Max show Legendary.

In an interview with CFDA Law Roach said: “My job is really emotional. My relationship with clothes and fashion is emotional, almost spiritual in a way. So I’m always looking for things that evoke that feeling for me. I’m a dreamer. If I look at it, I remember it and I dream about it, then probably that’s the one.”

The role of styling in fashion should not be underestimated. It is the stylist as image-architect that defines the zeitgeist in fashion magazines, just as much as it is the stylist that creates unforgettable red carpet moments. Many creative directors work closely with stylists to sharpen their brand identity, as it is often the stylist that acts as an external eye. Think of Nicolas Ghesquière and Marie-Amélie Sauvé at Louis Vuitton, Demna and Lotta Volkova at Vetements and Balenciaga, and Marc Jacobs and Katie Grand.

The CFDA Awards will be held on 7 November in partnership with Amazon Fashion.