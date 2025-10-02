LCCA students explore fashion sustainability and tech innovation at New York Climate Week

Students from the London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA) joined New York Climate Week to take part in a series of workshops and forums organised by The NAT, a cultural platform tackling the $710 billion nature finance gap. Designed to unite business, policy and creative industries, the Climate Week series convened multinational corporations, NGOs and cultural institutions to accelerate solutions for a sustainable future, while equipping students with the insight and networks to contribute to that change.

For students enrolled LCCA’s Fashion Management & Marketing degree, the week was an opportunity to move beyond academic learning and engage directly with global organisations like Mastercard, Salesforce and UNICEF. Collaborative sessions explored themes from innovation in climate restoration to the future of responsible fashion, connecting classroom knowledge with the realities of industry practice.

Lessons in Fashion and Climate Action

Specialised workshops focused on sustainability drew strong interest from the LCCA cohort, with discussions spanning circular design models, the use of digital technology to cut supply chain waste and shifting consumer expectations towards a new age of climate consciousness.

Erin Howe, a BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing student, reflected on the experience: “Being in the room with professionals from global organisations who are leading conversations on sustainable futures really opened my eyes.”

She added that the sessions revealed connections she hadn’t previously considered: “In one workshop Mastercard explained how financial systems can support green innovation in fashion supply chains, which isn’t something you immediately connect with our industry. It showed me just how interconnected fashion is with all sectors of business.”

Students also explored how technological innovation is reshaping climate action. From ServiceNow’s data-driven, AI-powered sustainability solutions to UNICEF’s advocacy for climate justice in vulnerable communities, they witnessed how creativity, commerce and activism are converging to drive systemic change.

Building Industry Connections

Beyond the workshops, students joined networking sessions with global leaders, where conversations ranged from corporate responsibility to grassroots initiatives. The opportunity to engage directly with professionals gave many students a clearer sense of how their future careers could align with sustainability goals.

“I never imagined I’d get to speak face-to-face with professionals from organisations of this calibre so early in my career,” said Bethan, another BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing & Management student. “I got advice on how to align my future career path with sustainability goals, and it made me realise that opportunities exist far beyond traditional roles. It’s given me a much bigger vision for my future.”

From Students to Changemakers

For LCCA, taking part in The NAT’s Climate Week initiative reflects a broader commitment to preparing students for impactful careers. By engaging directly with industry professionals and global organisations, students gained not only academic enrichment but also the confidence to see themselves as active participants in international dialogue across both professional and personal contexts.

The trip also included visits to New York’s creative and cultural landmarks, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Mercier Labs, which reinforced the links between history, innovation and contemporary practice.

Faculty emphasised the importance of such experiences in preparing graduates for industries in transformation. With sustainability set to remain a priority across fashion, business and technology, LCCA’s involvement in international initiatives gives students a competitive edge.

“Our students are the next innovators in the creative industries,” said Agata Mazurkiewicz, Marketing Director at LCCA. “By immersing them in global events like The NAT initiative, we ensure they graduate not only with creative skills but also with the awareness and networks to shape a sustainable future.”

The Path Ahead

LCCA’s presence at New York Climate Week signals more than a student field trip. It underlines the college’s ambition to position its graduates within the global conversations shaping fashion, sustainability and technology. As international organisations increasingly look to education as a partner in driving change, opportunities for collaboration are set to expand.

For LCCA, it’s the beginning of a broader strategy: connecting students not only with creative industries in the UK, but also those with global platforms where the future of fashion is being defined.

Learn more about www.lcca.org.uk