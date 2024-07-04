Lenzing’s Black Towel Collection is set to transform conventional consumer habits

Single-use textile daily essentials, such as makeup wipes, wet wipes, makeup pads, and removal pads, have long been a default choice of most, if not all, consumers globally. The ease and convenience of these disposable products have fostered a resource-intensive habit that has a negative impact on the environment. Although consumers believe using one or two wipes a day may not add up to much, approximately 14.8 billion wet wipes are used annually in the UK, with many ending up in water bodies or landfills, according to a Marine Conservation Society study. This disposable consumption habit is only made worse because many of these wipes are individually wrapped in plastic, which takes hundreds of years to biodegrade.

Unfortunately, it is not just wipes, either. Towels and hair bonnets are increasingly viewed as disposable items due to the popularity of fast fashion, which means rapid production cycles and low-cost items. According to a study from the European Parliament, each year, Europeans consume almost 26 kilos of textiles and discard about 11 kilos, with just one percent of used textiles being recycled.

With retailers and brands across beauty and fashion becoming more aware of the environmental concerns linked to disposable textile items, many are researching and developing strategies to shift consumer mindset. The Black Towel Collection by Lenzing is a perfect example of a driving force for such transformation. This upcoming launch by the global leading producer of wood-based specialty fibers includes six everyday personal care items – makeup removal pads, makeup removal towels, gym towels, bath towels, hand towels, hair bonnets, and beach towels. Made from TENCEL™ Modal in black fibers and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose in black fibers, all items in the collection are designed to be used time and time again.

Derived from controlled or certified wood sources, TENCEL™ Modal in black fibers and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose in black fibers are made from resource-saving processes, emitting at least 50% less carbon emissions and using at least 50% less water [1]. Additionally, the LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose black fibers are certified compostable at the end of their lifecycle [2], minimizing their impact on the environment when disposed of.

The Black Towel Collection offers a durable, soft, and color-vibrant alternative to conventional single-use products. Produced from a long-lasting blend of TENCEL™ Modal in black fibers, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose in black fibers, and cotton, the meticulous fabric composition delivers excellent softness and remains gentle against the skin even after multiple washes, making them appropriate for repeated use.

All items in the collection come in deep black, obtained by implementing the dye during the fiber stage using a spin-dyeing technique. Unlike conventional dyeing, where color is applied to the surface of finished fabrics, spin dyeing integrates the dye directly into the fibers during the manufacturing process. This method ensures that the color is embedded throughout the entire fiber, leading to a high resistance to fading and discoloration, even after repeated use and washing. In addition, this process also uses 50 percent less energy and water and eliminates the need for post-dye rinses, reducing the carbon footprint by 60 percent compared to traditional dyeing [3].

As a result of the high color fastness of spin-dyeing, the black color won't transfer or stain other garments, which means the collection items can be washed with other garments, even lights and colors, no extra care is needed when adding them to the laundry. Furthermore, the gym and beach towels in the Black Towel Collection are chlorine-resistant, maintaining color and fabric quality even with exposure to chlorine, reducing the number of times they will need to be replaced.

The first step in transforming consumer mindsets, which are currently autopiloted to single-use items, is increasing options with minimized impact, just like washable, reusable products. The Black Towel Collection is a striking way to introduce this reusable concept, and the items are high performing, attracting consumers to look away from conventional products.

This Collection promotes habits that have a reduced ecological footprint among consumers, and is also an example of the innovation happening within the textile and beauty industries. Because of their high compatibility and excellent environmental properties, we can also see the broad range of applications of TENCEL™ Modal fibers and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose, such as luxury apparel and functional activewear.

“Through the development of the Black Towel Collection, we hope to change consumer habits and reduce waste with reusable daily items,” said Ebru Bayramoglu, Head of Global Business Development in the textiles business at Lenzing. “At Lenzing, we endeavor to have a positive influence on the industry through our innovative offerings. We hope that the launch of the Black Towel Collection will inspire change in the industry and consumers to seek options with a reduced ecological footprint.”

[1] Compared to generic (unbranded) lyocell and modal, The results were calculated according to LCA standards (ISO 14040/44) and are made available via the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) v3.7 by Cascale (formerly Sustainable Apparel Coalition)

[2] LENZING™ Lyocell and Modal standard fibers are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA as biodegradable in soil, freshwater, and marine environments and compostable under home and industrial conditions.

[3] Calculations based on Terinte et al., 2014: Terinte, N., Manda, B.M.K., Taylor, J., Schuster, K.C., and Patel, M. (2014). “Environmental assessment of colored fabrics and opportunities for value creation: spin- dyeing versus conventional dyeing.” Journal of Cleaner Production, Vol. 72: 127–138.; Textile processing steps being similar for modal and viscose, therefore savings are based on calculations of fabric production and dyeing via jet dyeing excl. fiber impact.