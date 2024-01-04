Les Deux delivers eye-catching new collection for autumn ‘24

Nostalgic & modern, preppy & street layering pieces, transitional styles, and cold weather wear in rich and textured fabrics, Late Night Service was inspired by night life and the ‘50s jazz scene. Creative Director Mathias H. Jensen explained more about the range.

The concept & inspiration

The whole concept of Late Night Service was about the people who are working around the night in the shadows. We wanted to create a midnight uniform that you might wear when you were exploring the night, and we drew a lot of influence from the classic jazz scene of New York in the ‘50s.

FW24 Collection Credits: Les Deux

Selvedge denim & new cuts

We’ve been working with more traditional and authentic materials over the past few seasons like Harris Tweed which features again with our MacCoy Coat. We’ve also added selvedge denim, which is hugely exciting for us because the quality and heritage of it is on another level. You’ll also see a brand-new wider fit of denim called the Roi that’s a little cropped, which creates this very distinctive look.

FW24 Collection Credits: Les Deux

Artwork & patterns

Some of our jersey artwork is in a hand painted style, which adds this playful ‘90s vibe to the range. There’s lots of heritage patterns like herringbone, check, and houndstooth which are quite ‘serious’, so I think the colorful artwork brings a nice contrast to Late Night Service.

Warm weather styles

Having the right product at the right time is more and more important in the market that we’re in. Considering that Autumn ‘24 will be released in July/August, we wanted to be able to offer people styles that matched the weather, so there’s a small but impactful range of warm weather styles like short sleeve and light cotton shirts and knits.

FW24 Collection Credits: Les Deux

Textures

The goal is to create a selection of clothing that’s just as interesting to explore with your hands as it is with your eyes. So that’s fabrics and materials like boucle, tweed, jacquard, denim, leather, corduroy, and this textured slub yarn cotton.

About Les Deux

Premium menswear born in Scandinavia and inspired by community. Les Deux was founded in 2011 by two guys from completely different backgrounds, which is the base for their signature style: uniting simple essentials with retro streetwear and preppy classics. Over the past decade, they’ve grown from a small group of friends working out of a basement to an international community powered by the mindset that when different people come together, anything is possible. Les Deux is now stocked by some of the world’s most iconic department stores, including Harvey Nichols, Galeries Lafayette, KaDeWe, and Bloomingdales.