Les Deux Pre-spring ‘22: Dualité

Our new collection, Dualité, includes simplistic design with a nod to modern contemporary streetwear. It affects our subtle choice of colors, clean look and minimal aesthetics. We simplify streetwear and roughen up the preppy and we strive in the gap between. This is where we manifest our look and voice as a brand. The Collection primarily examines the duality between two worlds, two environments, and two cultures. The contrast between styles, fabric qualities, textures and the way we style it and put it together. Dualism is in everything we do as a brand.

For our Autumn collection, we brought the audience into the Danish countryside in the landscapes that you rarely see. Now, we are taking our protagonist back into the city. Building on the heritage of the classic wool coat – a pillar within the world of menswear, we have created a piece of outerwear that represents the Les Deux worldview. By substituting the traditional lapel-collar for a mac, we have crafted a garment of greater simplicity and utility. With our current fascination for comfortable leisurewear, we have extended our selection of jersey styles with a new, contemporary silhouette. And by adding a comprehensive selection of sustainable fleece styles, we are bringing the outdoors back into the collection, manifesting an experience of duality.

The colours of the collection draw a clear reference to the clash between nature and cityscape. The greys and blues represent the minimalist brush strokes of Scandinavian architecture, while the greens reflect the surrounding scenery.