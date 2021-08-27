Les Deux sustainable denim launch

The Copenhagen-based menswear brand; Les Deux is now ready to take on sustainable denim. For decades, the classic menswear brand has been making a lot of timeless styles and prioritised good craftsmanship, and now the brand is ready to give their take on denim for the first time. Les Deux is introducing a selection of silhouettes and washes, all crafted with greatest attention to their environmental impact.

“Denim is something we all wear – and everyone has an opinion on the right fit” says Mathias Jensen; Creative Director at Les Deux. “Our approach to developing our fitting has been a long process – but I am extremely confident, that we have ended up in the right spot”

As Les Deux are entering their 10th year, they have managed to stand as a key menswear brand in Europe with more than 800 stores across the countries. The Scandinavian brand is on an exciting journey – both as a fashion forerunner, but also within the frontiers of sustainability. This is also the reason why the brand has partnered up with one of the leading, sustainable denim factories in the world.

The environmental impact of the fashion industry has become clear to see - with conventional denim production as one of the key offenders. However, by innovating on fiber and water consumption, garment construction and logistics, the environmental footprint can be reduced drastically. The factory in Laos have reached great progress with innovative techniques and are one of the highest rated more sustainable denim production setups.

This means that the factory is able to recycle up to 80% of the water used for their production. Along with a strict energy policy leaning towards renewable sources – as well as a complete ban of hazardous chemicals, Les Deux and their partners has managed to bring down the environmental impact of their denim production with approximately 75%. Less water waste, less energy, no pesticides.

For this capsule, the Les Deux jeans will be available in 3 silhouettes; The Reed Slim Fit, the Russel Regular fit and the Richard Straight Fit – all in five timeless washes. Inspired by iconic denim moments from fashion history, Les Deux has created a denim look for any occasion.

“We only use pure natural indigo, and a traditional dyeing technique executed by Japanese technicians called “rope dyeing” to color the yarns for our denim” Mathias Jensen announces. “We believe that there is something beautiful in the meeting between technology and craftmanship” he says, referring to the revered tradition of indigo-dying.