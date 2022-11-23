Let Happy Socks be your perfect gift this Christmas

Happy Socks is on a mission to bring everyone the perfect holiday gift this season - no matter their budget. The iconic Swedish accessory brand, best known for its bright and colourful high-quality design socks, has a new and extensive range of seasonal products that will thrill and excite people of all ages this Christmas period.

Encouraging customers to celebrate their true, authentic selves through their thoughtful designs while spreading happiness to every corner of the world, Happy Socks have socks for you, your partner, mum & dad, the kids and even your furry best friends. Inviting customers to celebrate the holidays in their own personal way through its exciting ‘You, do you. We do the gifts' holiday campaign, Happy Socks is here to help take the stress away from Christmas gifting. Through its latest cheerful campaign, customers are encouraged to celebrate this holiday season exactly the way they want to, in a way that is true to their wishes and desires, while they provide the gifts - because who doesn't love receiving an awesome pair of socks?

To really drive the message home while kicking off the season of giving, Happy Socks is putting up 300 of its iconic Christmas Trees in selected stores across the country. Tall, festive, glittering emblems of the holiday season, these spectacular trees showcase the very best of Happy Socks Holiday Collections for 2022. Together with CM Delta, the exclusive distributor of Happy Socks in the UK and Ireland, these Happy Sock Christmas Trees will be set up in key retail locations such as Brown Thomas, Fenwick, Frasers, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Selfridges - because what's Christmas without a Christmas Tree?

Picture: Happy Socks, Christmas collection, courtesy of the brand

The best way to fully discover and engage with Happy Socks' holiday campaign and collections, the Christmas Trees are part of Happy Socks' exciting activations and follow on from other exciting events, such as the first-ever Sock Swap in London during Pride Month. Happy Socks Holiday Collection offers all the fundamental ingredients of a traditional winter holiday. Each year, the sock brand challenges itself to dream up new, fresh and creative twists on holiday classics - and this season is no different. Picture sweet candy prints, cheerful gingerbread characters, snowy landscapes on fluffy yarn and classic red and green backdrops - the Holiday Collection encompasses it all and more. One of the best stocking fillers to wake up to is Happy Socks has several single styles that apply to all tastes. The perfect gift for wallets that are tighter, Happy Socks solves the problem – by providing a feel-good, uplifting and more affordable gift that all will love.

With plenty of holiday gift sets to choose from, ranging from single baubles in various shapes to hang in the tree to 2-pack Christmas crackers and decorative 3-pack and 4-pack boxes, Happy Socks Christmas gifts suit every budget, ensuring no one is left out. Happy Socks even created a special collection of matching adult and dog socks for the holidays, great for keeping little paws and toes warm on chilly days because family comes in all forms. For those looking to give the ultimate gift set in the run-up to the big day, there is the 24-pack Advent Calendar. A mega gift set, it comes with 24 unique crew socks made from premium soft cotton, a delightful set that keeps giving throughout the month up until the big day.

Another exciting gift set, one that will undoubtedly excite The Beatles fans across the UK, is the Special Beatles Collector’s 24-pack gift set. Joining forces with the famous band from Liverpool once more, the new collector’s edition music box includes 5 never-before-seen embroidered sock styles, 8 new limited edition styles, and 11 remastered versions of designs from previous Happy Socks and The Beatles collections. This gift set is a curated treat for real fans inspired by signature images from the band and their animated Yellow Submarine adventure. This cheerful special-edition collection from Happy Socks also includes a 4-pack gift set with new designs and 6 new single styles, all great for Secret Santa or stocking fillers.

With key retail stores across the Greater London Area, including Carnaby Street, Covent Garden, Bluewater, Portobello Road, Camden Market, Kingston, Trafford, and Greenwich, CM Delta, together with Happy Socks, is on hand (or feet) to make sure you give the perfect gift this Christmas.

CM Delta: A family business specialising in the distribution of internationally renowned premium brands in apparel, accessories and footwear.

Picture: Happy Socks, Christmas collection, courtesy of the brand