Let me be your Muse

MUSE

The Muse collection. A pure form of beauty that inspires others.

"We customize, design, develop and manufacture mannequins. Creating characters." - Hans Boodt Mannequins

At Hans Boodt Mannequins they always strive to offer you a blank canvas that can be artistically filled in to meet the DNA of your brand. This is what they do again by introducing their latest mannequin collection: Muse.

Muse

1. (In Greek and Roman mythology) each of nine goddesses, the daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne, who preside over the arts and sciences.

2. A person or personified force who is the source of inspiration for a creative artist.

Muse: a source of artistic inspiration

Meet Muse. Hans Boodt Mannequins’ newest premium collection that reflects the creative energy and feminity of a confident woman. The Muse collection brings sophisticated, elegant, symmetrical new beauties. The collection has a pure kind of beauty and makes a statement of modern luxury that expresses self-confidence, style and creativity. With her tall genes and attitude, the Muse mannequin represents a powerful and inspiring woman.

Muse: never unnoticed

Muse reflects the creative energy and femininity of the modern women . She is filled with admiration for her creator. The collection brings 18 abstract and feminine mannequin positions. Sweet, soft and soapy but strong and full of self-confidence at the same time. Muse… Never unnoticed.

In perfect symmetry

Pose the Muse mannequins side by side, back to back or face to face. They will be in pure harmony, completely mirrored, in perfect symmetry.

Elegant lines and fine fabrics accentuate the smooth and silky skin of Muse. Long lengths in garment will give her a graceful and light look.

Details

The Muse mannequin collection has 3 different head options and is available in abstract with a nude matt finish, matt white with wooden, articulated arms or realistic in skin tone with make-up.

