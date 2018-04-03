Levi’s announces Graduate Talent Programme

Global denim and apparel brand Levi’s has announced it is partnering with Graduate Fashion Week to introduce a new Graduate Talent Programme, as well as to sponsor the long-established Vivienne Westwood Ethical and Sustainable Award.

Levi’s vice president north, Richard Hurren, said: “To partner with Graduate Fashion Week is an incredibly exciting opportunity. Having been at the centre of culture since 1873 and a part of the fashion narrative for generations, Levi’s has constantly sought to engage with youthful optimism and our most seminal moments as a brand have been when we've been at the heart of the generational cultural and social zeitgeist.

“This is a great experience to be a part of to engage with graduates and meet with the next generation of talent who will shape the global community and business of fashion.”

The Levi’s Graduate Talent Programme in collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week will offer three graduate placement opportunities across the brand’s London and Stockholm head offices.

These full time graduate positions for a tailor assistant, merchandising and planning assistant and marketing and public relations assistant will be for one-year, full-time starting in September. The internships will offer invaluable first-hand experience at working for a major international brand, as well as insight into the function of the business through working on key projects.

Martyn Roberts, managing and creative director of Graduate Fashion Week, added: “We are extremely excited to have Levi’s on board for 2018 which is set to be the biggest and busiest event yet.

“Their introduction of the new Next Generation Talent project for GFW is a perfect match for the charity ethos, by bridging the gap between graduation and employment.”

Levi’s will also sponsor the Vivienne Westwood Ethical and Sustainable Award, which highlights a graduate designer who creates a sustainable, ethically aware and socially responsible collection. This award will be judged on June 6 by a panel of industry experts, with the winner announced on the catwalk at Gala Award Show that same evening. The winning graduate will take home 750 pounds, while a further 250 pounds will be presented to the winning graduate’s university.

In addition, Levi’s will host an interactive stand, where it will give graduates the opportunity to receive career advice on a ‘drop in basis’, including tips on how to improve their portfolio and CVs, as well as share further recruitment opportunities for graduates within the company.

The denim brand will also be hosting talks within the Graduate Fashion Week Talk Live! studio with key industry and team members.

Graduate Fashion Week takes place in London at the Old Truman Brewery from June 3-6.

Image: Levi’s Facebook