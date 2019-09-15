LFW: Instagram for Business launches Fashion Forward event

Instagram for Business held a Fashion Forward event to mark the start of London Fashion Week.

The photo sharing company compiled a report on fashion and the role the photo-sharing app has played in making the industry a more inclusive place. The Facebook-owned business showcased the latest fashion trends and explored how consumers are using digital platforms to engage with brands and influencers. ⁣

In a discussion panel hosted with Dazed Digital, Instagram participated in a brand conversation with model and activist Kelly Knox, model and writer Simran Randhawa, designer Mowalola, and Instagram’s Sunil Singhvi, hosted by Dazed Digital’s Head of Fashion, Emma Hope Allwood.

“Instagram is providing a more accessible way into the fashion industry,” Allwood said. “Fashion used to be associated with being this ivory tower, but Instagram, with new gen of tastemakers and influencers, has allowed people to stand up and say there is a space for us in the fashion industry and we deserve to be part of this conversation.”

“Instagram is amazing because if you wanted to see yourself represented, wanna be seen, wanna be heard, you want to be celebrated, that’s where you do it,” Kelly Knox said, criticising the mainstream media’s lack of development when it comes to representing people with disabilities. Randhawa spoke about how important Instagram has been for her when it came to creating a community of creatives of colour.

Sources: Instagram for Business and Dazed Digital