LFW: Oqliq goes high-end and high performance

London-based Taiwanese brand Oqliq went ahead with a runway show during LFW, weaving their sportswear magic into a collection and show that imbued Chinghsing tea culture.

It began with technical fabrics, like military ripstop that made an invisible camouflage and supported the theme of protection.

Designers Chi Hung and Orbit Lin consider the brand more a laboratory than a traditional design studio, experimenting and breaking new ground with custom fabrics, such as Cooltton, which was shown on the runway. Elsewhere, garments featuring a Hundr proprietary metal coating technology from semiconductor processes allowed for an ultra-lightweight insulation that retains body heat and efficiently accelerate body warmth.

The LFW show saw a pairing with Taiwan's technology and art team, IF Plus, along with Lim Giong’s modern electric music that mixed in traditional Pingtung Manjhou folk music.