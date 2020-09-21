LFW: Pantone unveils spring/summer 2021 colours

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has unveiled that colours for spring/summer 2021 for London Fashion Week will highlight the “joy of colour” inspired by “reimagination and reinvention”.

The bi-annual report, published for the fashion industry, reveals ten colours, which it states are “floral hues reflective of gardens in springtime” that can be paired with its new core classics to “fuse a spirit of lightheartedness with functionality and flexibility”.

According to Pantone, while the world may be going through “indeterminate times,” the colours for London Fashion Week spring/summer 2021 highlight the need for people to “immerse themselves into a world characterised by colours that reflects hope and optimism”.

This is showcased with the “mildly sweet and pleasantly tangy” garden variety ‘Pickled Pepper’ green, a brilliant blue ‘Indigo Bunting’ with cheerful gusto described as an “emblematic of the all-blue male songbird” and a mystical Purple Rose that “conveys a message of enchantment”.

Commenting on the LFW spring/summer 2021 colour palette, Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “A range of floral hues reflective of gardens in springtime awakens our spirit, reinvigorating our interest in colour that inspires feelings of much-needed optimism.

“Colours that are flexible and can work year-round, colours that amalgamate our desire for comfort and relaxation with energy and determination.”

Tangy ‘Pickled Pepper’ and cheerful ‘Indigo Bunting’ feature in Pantone’s London Fashion Week SS21 colour palette

Other colours in the top ten, includes ‘Pirouette’ a “diaphanous pink” that adds a tender touch to the colour palette, while earthy ‘Orange Ochre’ transcends the seasons, and ‘Beach Glass’ is a watery aqua.

Then there is ‘Lava Falls’ a “hot molten” red that “erupts with a flowing energy” and a tropical ‘Blue Atoll’.

In addition, ‘Marigold’ the “comforting” golden orange-infused yellow and the “friendly and joyful” optimistic ‘Illuminating’ yellow, both on the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2021 colour palette also feature for London.

The idea of the SS21 colours for LFW is to emphasis the “pleasure and enjoyment colour can bring to our lives,” added Pantone.

These ten colours can be paired alongside five core classics: 'Baby’s Breath’ - a tinted off-white “lighter than air”; ‘Macchiato’ - a coffee with cream shade imbued with warmth; ‘Polar Night’ - a “profoundly deep and restful” twilight blue; ‘Ultimate Gray’ - a quietly assuring and reliable grey shade that Pantone states “encourages composure”; and ‘Sphagnum’ - a mossy green colour.

The aim of the core classics is to offer designers colours that are versatility as well as having the ability to transcend the seasons, explains Pantone.

Images: courtesy of Pantone